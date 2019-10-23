An effort to protect Texans from the possibility of a state income tax tops the 10 constitutional amendments to being voted on now.
Dubbed Proposition 4, the measure, if approved, would prohibit the Texas Legislature from establishing a personal income tax.
“My office has received several calls about Proposition 4. The language regarding this amendment is confusing. Let me be clear, if you DO NOT want a state income tax vote YES for Proposition 4,” said State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, said in a media statement on the propositions.
The League of Women Voters reports 71 percent of Texans oppose an income tax in a recent poll done by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune. However, it shows that a state income tax could help ease the tax burden on businesses and sales tax.
Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Wharton County residents can cast early ballots in Wharton County Library - El Campo Branch, 707 Fahrenthold in El Campo, and Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116 315 E. Milam in Wharton, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 1. Other issues on the ballot include:
Proposition 1 – If approved, this would allow a municipal judge to hold more than one office at the same time.
Proposition 2 – Requests the Texas Wharton Development Board be allowed to issue up to $200 million in bonds to help economically distressed areas.
Proposition 3 – Would allow for a temporary tax exemption for property damaged in a disaster.
Proposition 5 – Supported by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, this measure would allow existing state sales and use taxes levied on sporting goods to be dedicated to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.
Proposition 6 – Would increase the state bond for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion.
Proposition 7 – Increases distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 – Would create a flood infrastructure fund.
Proposition 9 – Eliminates tax on precious metals held in the state depository.
Proposition 10 – Allows a law enforcement animal to be transferred to a caretaker in special circumstances.
