The El Campo Heritage Center has opened a book pop-up library providing a small box where people can take and donate books on the honor system.
The idea came when Heritage Club member Leon Macha noticed the club library was underutilized.
“When the Heritage Center was built years ago, there was a room designated as a library, and over the years, we have collected thousands of books,” Macha said. “It has become a bit underutilized, so I had an idea to find a better use for the books instead of letting them build up dust.”
With the help of El Campo Refrigeration and South Texas Signs and Engraving, the library has officially opened this week bringing adults and children another opportunity to read.
“We really just want to be a ready supply 24/7 for anybody that needs something to read and help build a sense of community,” Macha said. “El Campo already has plenty of resources to get books in the hands of kids, and we wanted to help be a part of that.”
The small pop-up is located in front of the Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, with adult paperback books on the top shelf and children’s books at the bottom.
Currently, the Wharton County library branch in El Campo is unable to accept paperback book donations.
“There are no rules other than don’t damage the library,” Macha said. “You can pick up books, you can keep them, you can bring them back or drop off your own. This is completely up to anyone wanting to participate.”
The biggest obstacle is getting the word out to residents and helping them understand the way the little library works.
El Campo Resident Carla Schmidt lives nearby the Heritage Center and hopes residents use the new resource.
“This is such a good idea, and we love it,” Schmidt said. “We had friends over the other day, and they saw it, so we went over to take a look, and it was just such a great idea.”
El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee sees the potential in the program and hopes it succeeds.
“Anything we can do to encourage reading is a good thing, particularly with kids going to the Internet and social media to do most of their reading,” Barbee said. “You can go on a lot of adventures reading novels. They open up whole new worlds, and I am proud of the people who organized this effort.”
Residents who want to participate can go to the Heritage Center to either take or donate books anytime.
