After getting past a drought and working through higher input costs, cotton producers are seeing another hit to their finances, plastic pollution in their products.
It can be a discarded soda bottle tossed onto the highway rolling into the field causing major issues or a plastic bag blowing through the air and ultimately settling on a field.
Contamination in cotton bales is having a serious economic impact on cotton producers as millers are hesitant to use the contaminated cotton.
“What happens when there’s plastic that gets wrapped up in the cotton, the material won’t hold dye and it has to be discarded. It’ll ruin a lot of material really easily. It started as a small discount and now it’s around 44 cents a pound. There are years where producers could get $1 - $1.20 for their cotton. A bale could bring a producer $552. If it’s got plastic, we’re looking at $340,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
“It could get so drastic that the millers could send producers bills for contaminated bales,” he added.
The El Campo FFA Ag Issues team made the growing concern the subject they presented at the FFA National Competition, bringing home gold for the solutions they offered.
“I believe it would be, primarily, taking the initiative to check and clean the picker for plastic. Ensuring the farm employees are well trained and when the bales are being transported, ensuring that they aren’t punctured and that wrapping plastic isn’t embedded in the bales,” FFA Ag Issues Champion and El Campo Junior Brianna Jensen said.
As time goes on, cotton contamination is getting more common in the Wharton County supply chain.
“In Danevang, it went from 1 out of 1,800 bales (having plastic) to 1 out of 1,000 which amounts to a bale an hour through the gin. The gin would eat the cost of contamination. But, it will get to the point where producers get blacklisted,” FFA Champion and Senior Emorie Dornak said.
The cost of cleaning up pastures and ensuring a consistent product could pay dividends to producers.
“One thing we can look forward too seeing is higher prices. Producers have lost 10 cents per pound due to contamination, I believe prices would increase in response to cleaner cotton,” FFA Champion and Wharton County Junior College Freshman Kolin Cerny said.
This cotton project saw success at the FFA National conference and has serious implications for the local agricultural landscape.
Competing at the FFA National Conference were El Campo High School students: Emorie Dornak, senior, Brianna Jensen and Sydney Blair, juniors, as well as graduated students, Kolin Cerny and Carter Hlavikna, both freshmen at Wharton County Junior College and Texas A&M, respectively.
“I applaud the team for taking this project, and taking it to win the whole contest. They’ve made their presentation to our board many times and we think they did a fantastic job,” Roppolo said.
