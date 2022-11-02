Here With A Purpose

El Campo’s assembled National Champion FFA Ag Issues team are (l-r): Carter Hlavinka, Brianna Jensen, Emorie Dornak, Sydney Blair and Kolin Cerny, along with their Ag Sponsor and teacher Casey Wilson.

The team presented solutions on cotton contamination effecting local cotton producers at the National Competition and spoke on how local producers can keep their cotton clean.

After getting past a drought and working through higher input costs, cotton producers are seeing another hit to their finances, plastic pollution in their products.

It can be a discarded soda bottle tossed onto the highway rolling into the field causing major issues or a plastic bag blowing through the air and ultimately settling on a field.

