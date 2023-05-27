Here’s To You All

El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee reads a proclamation in front of the City Council honoring their public works department, also pictured are Cindy Priesmeyer, Kevin Thompson, Director of Public Works and David Perez, Public Works Faculty Custodian.

They’re first responders, but don’t carry a gun, don’t fight fires or work with the wounded. Instead the city’s public works crews make sure the streets are drivable and the water flows no matter what the conditions.

Their motto is “Always There Always Ready.”

