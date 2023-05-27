They’re first responders, but don’t carry a gun, don’t fight fires or work with the wounded. Instead the city’s public works crews make sure the streets are drivable and the water flows no matter what the conditions.
Their motto is “Always There Always Ready.”
“From the reclamation and maintenance of our roads and drain ways, the parks and public spaces we have come to enjoy, the essential water production and distribution and sanitary collection and treatment. Public Works are an indispensable part of any developed society. These essential services are what we do,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said,
Many of their efforts go unnoticed during those every day, any time situations – until, that is, you turn on the tap and no water flows forth or you flush the toilet and the sewer doesn’t flow through the lines. Then, all the sudden, their work becomes absolutely vital.
City mosquito spraying happens thanks to trained public works crew members who work full days and then take on extra night shifts to cover El Campo with the bug-killing fog.
When storms down trees, they are the guys who show up with the chainsaws to clear the way.
National Public Works Week my have ended earlier this month, but officials say, any time is a good one to say thank you for their efforts.
“The infrastructure of our roads, parks, utilities, and facilities could not be provided for without the dedicated efforts of these public works professionals,” Thompson said.
El Campo is one of only 14 accredited municipalities in Texas, an honor meted out by the American Public Works Association.
