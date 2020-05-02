As El Campo and Wharton County started back to work Friday, it expanded the mission of law enforcers and city staff.
The goal, officials say, is to keep people as safe as possible and discourage actions jeopardizing health. The risk is real. COVID-19 can kill.
“We don’t want to take a step backwards,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “We have cases (of COVID-19) in El Campo and Wharton County.”
The governor’s Phase 1 will stay in effect two weeks before statewide conditions will be evaluated. At that point, restrictions could be relaxed or “if the numbers increase, reopening can go the other way,” Stanphill said. “This isn’t over by any means.”
There’s plenty of rules to Phase 1. No more than six people per table at a restaurant, at least six feet between them, menus must be disposable, condiments must be single use and no more than 25 percent total capacity – for example.
Food places with bars can be open, but bars that serve food can’t.
Shopping in a retail store is fine, shopping in someone’s driveway is a no-go. Hair salons and gyms are still on hold.
Inside the city limits, the ECPD and code enforcement will be working together.
“We’ll investigate complaints and probably do spot checks,” Stanphill said, adding he expected most people to be understanding and compliant. “But I’m pretty sure there will be extremes going both ways.”
In the rural areas, enforcement falls to Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
“Deputies continue to monitor and educate the public on the governor’s orders,” Srubar said. “I am proud of Wharton County for voluntary compliance and being smart Texans.”
No citations have been written in the county, no arrests made in regards to COVID-19.
Dances are still prohibited. However, El Campo High School hopes to hold a graduation on Friday, May 22.
That may be possible – maybe, the police chief said. It depends on the weather and whether proper spacing can be maintained in the bleachers.
Inside buildings, the city Inspections Department determines occupancy loads – how many people can safely be in a building based on square footage and availability of exits among other things. That will have to be divided by four to meet the governor’s requirements through the middle of May.
Restaurant compliance will be tough, more so than the average retail store where browsing is encouraged. “The majority of those places don’t operate at 25 percent capacity any time unless they have a sale.”
El Campo Building Official Liz Staff assists with the enforcement while Troy Coffman, the city fire marshal, has worked with restaurants on spacing.
“They are going to remove some tables,” Staff said. “So far everybody has been compliant.”
Now, the city and the public at large, she said, can hope restrictions will lighten while doing what they can.
The police department will be asking for compliance first, after all, the goal is safety. Tickets can and will be written if needed, Stanphill said.
“Somewhere you have to throw common sense in there,” Stanphill said. “A lot of judgment calls will have to be made.”
The governor has set the penalty for violating his Reopen Texas Plan at a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 180 days in county jail. If necessary, cases would be prosecuted in county court.
“For the most part, people have been extremely understanding. We’ve had 100 percent compliance,” Stanphill said, but added a few have sought legal advice first.
