El Campo ISD trustees said goodbye to one of their own this week, accepting the resignation of board member Rich DuBroc.
DuBroc, position 3, resigned effective Sept. 22, the night of the school board’s regular monthly meeting.
“Rich has been good for kids on this board,” Board President James Russell said. “He’s done a fantastic job and it’s been an honor to be on the board with him.”
DuBroc’s term would have lasted until at least 2022, and he was sworn in as a board member in May 2019. He ran unopposed for the position after the former board member Ralph Novosad decided not to run for another term.
DuBroc did not respond to the Leader-News’ request for comment on his resignation.
He served as the El Campo High School principal for a decade before resigning in 2017 to pursue a career helping children in foster care. Prior to his time as principal, he was an ECHS teacher and coach.
Board members said they have names in mind for who could replace DuBroc, but no one has been formally recommended. The board will discuss who will replace DuBroc and name a replacement at an upcoming meeting.
“Mr. DuBroc stays a full-fledged board member until a replacement has been made,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
ECISD trustees serve three-year terms. Board member Ed Erwin was sworn in at the same time as DuBroc, and his term is set to last until at least 2022.
Russell, Board Secretary Greg Anderson and Dennis Rawlings are up for election in 2021, while Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik and Susan Nohavitza are up for election in 2023.
