Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Walterric Keion Dewayne Spicer, 19, of 13525 Braxton in Kendleton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 23 crime. The judge also fined Spicer $500, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service, pay $180 restitution, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
Charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were set aside as part of the plea agreement.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Spicer if he is able to complete all terms.
• Rance Levar Thornton, 40, of 1307 Ella in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the March 21, 2018 crime.
Thornton also pleaded guilty to manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, also on March 21, 2018. In that case, Thornton was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $1,500, ordered to perform 300 hours community service, complete a drug offender education class and obtain counseling.
A misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Roshounda Shanae Williams, 35, of 804 Roth in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 2, 2018 crime. The judge also fined Williams $250, ordered her to complete 100 hours community service and receive drug and alcohol evaluations as well as counseling.
Revocations
• Gabriel Gaona, 30, of 852 CR 310 in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. His conviction for the June 12, 2018 offense was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Gaona received credit for 64 days already served.
• Bobby Rydell Rhodes, 58, of 20949 Hwy. 36 North in Brazoria for possession of a controlled substance. His probation for the March 28, 2015 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 459 days already served.
Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberation
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Timothy Jerome Baines II, 40, of 3411 Dalmation Dr. in Houston was indicted for assault public servant following a special Wharton County Grand Jury session.
He stands accused of pushing, striking and choking a sheriff’s deputy on July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.