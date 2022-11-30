Daily Checks

City Utilities Director Jerry Lewis, above, and his staff perform daily checks on water pressure throughout the El Campo system from wells to storage in addition to quality reviews. The entire system is monitored via an electronic warning program as well.

Backup generators and surplus storage should help keep El Campo residents supplied with water unless a repeat of the massive line breaks caused by 2021’s Winter Storm Uri are repeated.

The failure of a Houston main water plant Sunday night prompted a boil water notice affecting in excess of 2.2 million people as the entire metropolis system loss pressure, dropping below 20 PSI. The boil water notice remained in place until Tuesday morning, forcing Houston ISD and other schools to close along with an unknown mass of businesses.

