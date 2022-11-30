Backup generators and surplus storage should help keep El Campo residents supplied with water unless a repeat of the massive line breaks caused by 2021’s Winter Storm Uri are repeated.
The failure of a Houston main water plant Sunday night prompted a boil water notice affecting in excess of 2.2 million people as the entire metropolis system loss pressure, dropping below 20 PSI. The boil water notice remained in place until Tuesday morning, forcing Houston ISD and other schools to close along with an unknown mass of businesses.
El Campo’s four water plants are designed to support and back up one another in the event of failure, according to city Utilities Director Jerry Lewis.
“We actually have a surplus of system storage above the required minimum, which would put us at an advantage should we have a loss of power. We also have our backup generator to provide power for the Monseratte water plant,” Lewis said, adding “We can operate with one plant off line.”
Winter Storm Uri did force a boil water notice in El Campo as pipes across the city broke in homes, yards along with municipal lines. That’s a worst cast scenario that can’t be stopped, Lewis said.
“The only thing that could cause a system-wide failure would be a massive loss of water, like the winter storm, or if we had a major line break. A major line break can be isolated to protect the remaining system, while repairs are made,” Lewis said.
The city has a system in place that measures line pressure constantly. Workers also manually check pressure daily at each plant and check water purity.
Additional checks on water purity are done in-house and by the state monthly and quarterly.
“I personally would say we have an excellent system that provides quality water to our citizens each day that I proudly consume myself daily,” Lewis said. “We have an old, but resilient system that we constantly maintain.”
Improvements are in the planning stages now for replacing a 1950s-era ground storage tank and well at the Avenue F water plant.
A grant request, if approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will replace generators.
