City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Raymundo Cambray Jr, 42, 1705 Sycamore in Bay City was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for four counts of possession of a controlled substance, a single count of no driver’s license, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers investigating a robbery came to the 200 block of Olive and encountered Cambray. Assorted bullets, handguns, a shotgun, methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription controlled substances were seized. Processed, Cambray was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jesus Jose Torres, 44, of 2013 13th in Bay City was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of a controlled substance. Torres was arrested in the same incident as Cambray. Processed, he too was transferred to county jail the next day.
Elizabeth Soria, 37, of 1575 CR 401 was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 on warrants for driving while license invalid, violating a promise to appear and a Calhoun County warrant for bond forfeiture (purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor). Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that day.
Property
Michele Lynn Diaz, 55, of 11048 Hwy. 71 South in Danevang was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for theft which on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop. She stands accused of stealing about $300 in merchandise. Processed, Diaz was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen on the grounds of the El Campo ISD Alternative School, 802 Depot around 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Loss exceeds $300.
More than $400 in cigarettes were stolen from Family Dollar, 1207 N. Mechanic, along with about $50 cash around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
About $200 cash was reported stolen in the first block of North Washington around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
A $200 stereo was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Lynn around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Violence, weapons
A case of family violence in injuries was reported in the 800 block of Erin around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Carlos Ray Waddy, 33, of 1021 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 for burglary of a habitation.
Shawn Micheal Bonar, 45, of 750 Apt. 12 Creek Top in Council Bluffs, Idaho was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 for burglary of a building and criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Javion Demond Scott, 27, of 5707 Tiffany in Houston was booked at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 on a Harris County warrant for interfering with an emergency call. Processed, he posted a $100 bond and was released the next day.
Ricky Reyes Vasquez, 24, of 1719 Pine in Dallas was booked at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 on a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence.
Other
Queen Esther Wiley, 27, of 9894 Bissonnet, Suite 605, in Houston was booked at 7:41 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 on a Harris County warrant for promoting prostitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.