El Campo city taxes may cost you more next year, but the rate is actually going down. The effect will all depend on your home’s value.
The average home in El Campo rose from $145,540 to $152,650, according to computations made by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
The 2020-2021 city budget, however, is actually smaller than the year before, down about $116,000, and the proposed tax rate fell from 56.888 cents per $100 in property this year to 56.338 cents per $100, the no new revenue rate, according to the tax assessor-collector’s office.
Although utility rates are not rising, users will likely see a bigger bill there as well. The minimum use base rate is falling from 3,000 gallons to 2,000 gallons next year.
“It’s very tight, very frugal,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council Monday, adding to the newspaper, “There are no pay raises, no stipends, no adjustments.”
Creating a full-time emergency management coordinator is the only staff addition proposed, a $60,000 to $72,000 post. Currently, $14,000 in paid stipends is divided among two people who work the job part time.
“If it was full time and done correctly, we would be eligible for grants (to fund the position),” City Emergency Management Coordinator and Assistant Police Chief Garry Williamson told Council.
Mayor Randy Collins spoke out in favor of the new post during council to take possible future disasters in mind.
“It seems like every year there has been some sort of disaster,” he said. “I feel like this will continue to be an issue for the rest of our lives.”
Technically, the city mayor is in charge of handling disaster situations within the city, but has the authority to delegate that task.
The cities of Wharton and Bay City both currently have a full time emergency management coordinator. Wharton County, however, fills the role with part-time staff.
Capital items in next year’s proposed budget are kept at a minimum. Aside from dollars for street and utility line maintenance, the only proposed purchases are two replacement cruisers for the police department and a replacement mower for the public works.
The $21.3 million budget, if ultimately approved, will go into effect Oct. 1.
In addition to utilizing the no new revenue tax rate (formerly known as the effective rate), it calls for sales tax collections to remain steady at last year’s level of $4.5 million. That decision, Sladek said, was made in response to the uncertain climate caused by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.