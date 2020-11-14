City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier “BJ” Gonzalez, 36, of 719 Alice was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being a bondsman off bond (driving while intoxicated second offense) as well as local warrants for driving while license invalid and no valid driver’s license. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Jeremy Lee Acuna, 38, of 807 Hayden was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 counts of no valid driver’s license, three for no insurance, two each for expired registration and loud music as well as single counts of expired motor vehicle inspection, failure to appear and public intoxication. He was processed locally.
Property
Adela Marie Montalvo, 36, of 539 FM 822 in Edna was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation (theft of property) as well as warrants for no valid driver’s license, no liability insurance and expired driver’s license. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Dayton Ray Quinonez, 18, of 116 W. Alfred was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, No. 10 on warrants for theft of a firearm and criminal mischief. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 18, of 611 Oscar was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for being a bondsman off bond (resisting arrest and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury). Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Other
Guadalupe Sandoval Delarosa, 66, of 905 Burdette was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Two forged checks were reported at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, on Nov. 3. Loss is estimated at more than $800.
A Ruger pistol was stolen from the 500 block of East Norris between noon Monday, Nov. 9 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Loss is estimated at $500.
A hit-and-run was reported at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. A Chevrolet sustained $500 damage.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Mechanic around 10:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Charles Ray Ash, 55, of 310 University, Apt. 126, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 on a warrant for arson.
Lloyd Semaj Greely, 29, of 1108 MLK was booked at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandoning or endangering a child placing him/her in imminent danger and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Violence, weapons
Rueben Cardenas Jr., 24, of 501 Willow Lane in Wharton was booked at 10:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 on warrants for assault of a public servant and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
