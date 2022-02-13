Ten questions before GOP voters in Primary

Wharton County voters casting ballots in the upcoming Republican Primary are asked to consider the following propositions as well as candidates for their party’s nomination.
Voters are asked to mark “Yes” or “No” for each proposition.
Proposition 1:
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern boarder, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces and necessary sate law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws and deport illegal aliens.
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within 10 years without implementing a state income tax.
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race or economic status.
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
