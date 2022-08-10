The El Campo city tax rate will be going down, officials said Monday, even as one representative urged council to keep it as high as rollback laws allow.
Although still not formalized, the 6-1 vote assures citizens that next year’s rate will not exceed the no new revenue rate of 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property. Council still has the option of lowering the rate further should it choose.
“The budget is balance at $.48419,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council.
Actually built and balanced with an anticipated 5 percent increase on health insurance costs, the budget proposal has more than $30,000 in adjustable funds thanks to staff’s efforts to keep health insurance rates from rising this year. Council unanimously approved renewing United Healthcare for $787,000 at Monday’s session, the same rate as the current fiscal year.
If ultimately approved, 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property would be the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013 and about 2.5 cents below the current 51.41-cent per $100 levy. The city’s record tax rate was 63.218 cents levied in 2018.
Rising property values puts the no new revenue rate at 48.149 cents per $100, the computed levy to generate the same governmental cash flow based on the same properties as the current year.
It is not a guarantee that your property tax bill will go down, however, that depends on how much the value of your home, land or business rose during the last Wharton County Central Appraisal District computation.
Based on $100,000 taxed, the city bill would be $484.19 if the proposal is ultimately approved, down from $514.10.
Property values throughout Wharton County rose 16 percent on average this year.
District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris, the lone dissenting voter, urged council to consider a tax ceiling of 50.335 cents per $100 in taxable value, the highest possible without requiring a citizen vote.
“Go as high as we can without a rollback,” Harris said, adding the city needed the budgetary dollars.
Council disagreed, setting the tax ceiling for the upcoming year at the no new revenue rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.