City tax rate dropping

The El Campo city tax rate will be going down, officials said Monday, even as one representative urged council to keep it as high as rollback laws allow.

Although still not formalized, the 6-1 vote assures citizens that next year’s rate will not exceed the no new revenue rate of 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property. Council still has the option of lowering the rate further should it choose.

