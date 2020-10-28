El Campo and Louise schools began their annual Red Ribbon Week celebrations Monday, promoting anti-drug education through various dress up themes and activities.
Red Ribbon Week is held locally, and at schools across the country, each year. El Campo and Louise schools will celebrate the week with daily dress up themes for students, anti-drug art projects and educational pep rallies at the end of the week.
At El Campo High School, the main focus of Red Ribbon Week will be on the risks of vaping.
“Our campaign all week has to do with something about...the dangers of it and the misconceptions of the advertising that goes into it (and) how they market vaping toward teenagers, etc,” ECHS Student Council Sponsor Stephanie Jensen said.
The campuses are decorated in red ribbons, streamers and more in honor of the week and ECISD students will dress up according to daily themes like “don’t get mixed up in drugs” by wearing mismatched socks and “sport a drug-free lifestyle” in their favorite team’s jersey. Themes vary for each campus, but include days for Hawaiian shirts, camouflage attire, outer space gear and more.
On the final theme-day, Friday, ECISD students will “Red out drugs” by wearing classic Ricebird red and “Say boo to drugs” by wearing Halloween outfits.
“It’s hard to say how much of an impact that it makes, but it certainly puts information out there to think about for their future decisions,” Jensen said.
The first Red Ribbon Celebration was held in 1988 by the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, now the National Family Partnership to promote drug prevention in young students. The movement was sparked in honor of Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena who was murdered because of his efforts fighting illegal drugs.
At LISD, the celebration began with Red Ribbon Week decorations, according to LISD Counselor Traci Harvey.
“We had the art students make little posters and we put those on the walls,” Harvey said. “We’re having a door decorating contest for each campus … they could use anything as long as it has to do with Red Ribbon (Week).”
Students began the week with “Strike out drugs” day, Monday, in their favorite hats while on Tuesday, they said “sock it to drugs” by dressing in fun socks. Today’s theme is “Say goodnight to drugs,” allowing students to come to school in their pajamas.
Thursday will be “black out drugs and bullying” day where students dress in black. Friday, the day before Halloween, will be a “Drugs are no treat” theme, with the elementary students wearing full costumes and the older students in Halloween-themed outfits.
In previous years, depending on the weather, LISD students would participate in a Red Ribbon Week/Halloween parade at the end of the week, but this year the ongoing pandemic will prevent it.
Louise High School and Louise Junior High will meet for the district’s annual Red Ribbon Week pep rally on Friday, Oct. 30. Officers from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office will attend, sharing information on the importance of living a drug-free life.
Students typically enjoy Red Ribbon Week, and it does seem to have an impact on them, Harvey said.
