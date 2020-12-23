Reconsider a developer’s West Loop apartment plan was the order Planning & Zoning commissioners received in a split 4-3 city council vote Monday night.
The council action starts review of Triarc Asset 5’s envisioned luxury apartments at the South Street intersection over again with one new piece of information – the company already owns about 10 West Loop acres zoned C-2 which allows for apartments.
“If they build in a C-2, they can build tomorrow or whenever their building permit is,” City Attorney Ronny Collins told council during the called session at the civic center Monday.
The Planned Development requested by Triarc would cover the 26.15 acres the company wants to build on, if ultimately approved. The specialty zone allows the city to have stricter requirements than a standard apartment complex including requiring open space and amenities.
No townhomes would be included if Triarc builds in 10 acres rather than all the land they intend to purchase, the work would all be done at once and the complex would change in design and offerings.
“The original plan is a dual plan 200 (in Phase 1)/200. The alternative is 200 to 240 (units),” developer Joseph Bramante told council.
Triarc has provided rent estimates at $900 to $1,200 and up for units in the planned development. It has not released what sort of units would be built if it instead proceeds with Plan B.
The company wants to build the Creekside Apartments it envisioned with walking trails, open spaces, pools, crawfish boiling areas, a dog park, green space and more.
“By solving El Campo’s housing need, we ensure its future remains prosperous,” Bramante said.
The company recently conducted an interest survey drawing 755 who said they wanted to rent in the planned development. “Of those, 238 qualified,” Bramante said, adding roughly a third of those were seeking three-bedroom units.
Council allowed multiple public speakers Monday although the agenda item before it was solely to debate and act upon P&Z’s decision.
Speakers split for and against the units, some sending their comments in as allowed under COVID-19 restrictions. Those comments were each read by Mayor Chris Barbee.
Former Mayor Richard Young, in a written comment, told council the city’s “number one shortfall is quality housing.” He called on council to carefully consider the project. “It’s easier to be swayed by a local few and not the needs of the entire community,” he said.
Home developer and businessman Steve Cooper said he agreed the city needed apartments, but felt the location was wrong. Cooper’s Emerald Estates home development is located across the creek from the proposed apartments.
William Key, also a home developer on the opposite side of the Tres Palacios, agreed with Cooper. Key added that the proposed units would destroy trees and eliminate about 1,300 square feet of West Loop frontage.
Former P&Z chairwoman Linda C. Raun pointed out (via letter) she worked on the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, one where the West Loop was identified as a prime location for apartments.
That plan was updated in 2017 by a new group of P&Z and council members, but a design calling for West Loop apartments was retained.
Aquafit of El Campo owner Todd White called for council to overturn P&Z. “As a business owner, I can’t get employees here ... there’s no housing they can afford.”
Brandon Brooks told council via letter that there was no demand for housing because the city did not have enough high paying jobs to support it.
Retiree Barbara Bean, also via letter, said that right now she would be forced to leave when she became too old to manage upkeep of a home. “I do not qualify for Section 8, but can’t afford Meridian,” she said.
West Loop business owner Randy Matocha urged council to support the project as well. “We can all live happily ever after or be the big bad wolf and blow it down.”
Council had the options of taking no action, overturning P&Z, tabling the issue or sending it back to P&Z for reconsideration.
Mayor Barbee made the motion calling for the project to be sent back to P&Z, receiving simultaneous seconds from Councilwomen Gloria Harris and Anisa Vasquez.
His motion passed 4-3 with Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante, councilmen David Hodges (District 3) and Philip Miller (at large) voting against.
The issue could go back before P&Z as early as January.
