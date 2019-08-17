City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Gilbert Anthony Ramos, 51, of 4275 Ocean in Corpus Christi was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 200 block of Merchant. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Anthony Deandre Harrell, 26, of 25707 Spring Forest Lake in Spring was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 on warrants for no driver’s license, driving without lights when required, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked directly into the county jail.
Property
Donavan Latroice Richardson, 34, of 601 Correll in Wharton was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 on warrants for being involved in a hit-and-run collision, no driver’s license and unsafe speed. He stands accused of losing control of his vehicle and striking a home in the 900 block of West Second on Monday, Aug. 12, causing an estimated $25,000 damage. Richardson was booked directly into the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Mario Jose Padilla, 28, of 1106 MLK Blvd. in El Campo was arrested at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 on a warrant for indecency with a child – sexual contact. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
Identity theft was reported by a victim on Avenue C on Monday, Aug. 12. The crime involved the theft of cash from a debit card between July 1 and Aug. 12.
Another case of identity theft was discovered at New First National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, on Monday, Aug. 12. Loss is estimated at $2,500.
A $600 iPhone 6 Plus cellphone was stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
A Ford Edge was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Yupon around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Loss is estimated at $1,800.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Paul Villarreal, 62, of 1107 Tilley in Port Lavaca was arrested by state troopers at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 for possession of marijuana.
Christopher Jason Guzman, 36, of 208 Mahan in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and contempt of court – failure to pay child support as well as a single warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clifford Fredrick Hubanek, 52, of 1089 Lake Wood Lane in Sheridan was arrested by WCSO at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Shelby Nicole Baker, 28, of 2113 Pin Oak Circle in Van Vleck was arrested by state troopers at 2:29 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 on a Comal County warrant for theft. Processed, she posted a $750 bond and was released the same day.
Gabriel Gaona, 30, of 852 CR 310 was booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Jontae Dapre Graves, 20, of 501 W. Watt was booked at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 on warrants for burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
Damus Garza III, 18, of 7828 East Bernard in Hungerford was arrested by WCSO at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 for forgery.
Violence, weapons
Miguel Angel Morales-Rojas, 26, of 225 N. Main in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 for family violence.
Brendan Anthony Gonzalez, 30, of 722 Dover Park in Mansfield was booked at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 on Tarrant County warrants for aggravated assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 22, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 14, in Wharton was booked at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 on a warrant for cruelty to livestock animals.
Other
Thomas Wayne Garcia Jr., 37, of 3310 CR 342 in Palacios was booked at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 on a Texas Attorney General’s warrant for failure to pay child support.
Juan Jose Manzano Jr., 33, of 310 Lincoln was booked at 12:28 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 for tampering with evidence and a Class C misdemeanor.
