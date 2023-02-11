ECISD’s night classes offer parent lessons

Late night adult education has returned to El Campo, with the district debuting a new program to help keep parents informed and engaged with their students, present and future.

The program, called Ricebird University, debuted in January and consists of afternoon and evening classes for parents offering services to help them keep abreast of what their children need from the schools.

