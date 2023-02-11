ECISD’s night classes offer parent lessons

Late night adult education has returned to El Campo, with the district debuting a new program to help keep parents informed and engaged with their students, present and future.
The program, called Ricebird University, debuted in January and consists of afternoon and evening classes for parents offering services to help them keep abreast of what their children need from the schools.
“We kicked off the sessions in mid-January with Technology Tips. Our Technology Instructional Coach and Communication Specialist presented information about Skyward, ClassLink, and our district website. Parents left the session with a better understanding of how they can see their childrens’ attendance and grades on a regular basis and how to set up alerts in the system.
“They also learned about the ClassLink login that students use and how their child can access it from home,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said.
“At the end of January, (El Campo Police Department) Cpl .Mark Biskup spoke to parents about the dangers of social media and how to keep their children safe online. Parents learned about different apps that children have access to.”
Programs take place at the Northside Elementary Cafeteria, 2610 Meadow Lane, and run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on select Mondays and are broken up into the first hour with a presentation from a speaker and a class and the second hour is a trio of classes: learn to speak English, learn to speak Spanish,or learn to type.
ECISD had previously offered night classes for parents, surrounding language skills and finance, to decent albeit inconsistent success.
The district’s nest session is scheduled for next week.
“Next Monday, Feb. 13, we will have a counselor from the high school share information about how to prepare for college. There is so much information out there that parents are not aware of or learn about too late. We hope this will help them prepare,” Stary said. “At the same time, we will have a session for elementary parents on how to help your child with homework. Parents can learn tips and tricks to make homework less stressful and ask questions or seek clarification on what to do.”
The district offers presentations and classes on finance, physical and mental health and student testing tips among others. As well, parents with young children can attend as babysitting is available.
“We appreciate all the parents that have come so far. We hope that they will go out and spread the word so that our attendance can keep growing. They left sharing with us that they were glad they came and that they learned something new,” Stary said.
