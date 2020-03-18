El Campo Memorial Hospital is limiting the number of visitors that come through its doors and has closed the dining room to the general public.
“All patients and visitors entering the hospital are subject to screening,” ECMH spokesperson Donna Mikeska said.
Visitors to the hospital must now register at the front desk. The Emergency Room entrance can only be used by those needing the ER.
Patients can only receive one visitor at a time (up to two per day) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. No visitors under the age of 18 or showing signs of illness will be admitted. The front hospital doors will be locked at 5 p.m.
Anyone coming in for a medical appointment who shows signs of a cough, sore throat or fever should “call your medical provider in advance and notify them of your condition prior to arriving,” Mikeska said.
No visitors will be allowed to accompany therapy patients. Those with symptoms are asked to postpone visits.
“Please practice caution at all times as not to put you or others at risk,” Mikeska said.
Grocery Stores
All remain on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule. At H-E-B, security is on site as the store opens to limit the number of people entering at any one time, preventing a rush.
Nursing Homes
Garden Villa Nursing home on Del Norte and Meridian on the West Loop has stopped visitations unless absolutely necessary.
SPJST Czech Catholic Home in Hillje is visitation lockdown for the safety of its guests as well.
