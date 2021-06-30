Renovations have not been a priority for as many homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic, local building suppliers and contractors say, and with the cost of materials skyrocketing in recent weeks, the industry is facing unique challenges.
The futures prices for building materials like lumber, sheet goods and steel have climbed, due to supply shortages, mill employment issues and other changes caused by the pandemic.
“I’ve been doing this for 36 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” McCoy’s Building Supply General Manager Kenny Hynes said.
The futures price for lumber skyrocketed in mid May, ultimately hitting $1,733.50, before dropping down, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Since then, the price for random length lumber has decreased steadily, hitting $890 as of Tuesday, according to the WSJ. The cost has decreased dramatically in recent weeks, but it hasn’t come down to pre-pandemic numbers, which ranged from $300 to $500, according to Fortune.
Steel cash prices are currently at $1,692 as of mid June, according to WSJ, compared to $486 during the same time last year.
“From what I’m hearing, (prices) are not going to come down until September or October,” H H Vaclavick Construction Owner Henry Vaclavick said.
The price jumps generally discourage homeowners and business owners from buying supplies to renovate their homes and from hiring builders to complete projects.
“People planning to build might have postponed doing that backyard project,” Hynes said. “The increase was so much. I think a lot of people postponed some things.”
This change has been challenging for local companies.
“It’s pretty much put off over half of my upcoming work,” Vaclavick said. “Because people are starting to worry about (the prices), and they don’t have the money for it. They’re hoping (prices) are going to come back down.”
Along with price increase, supply has been a big issue for the industry as the pandemic continues.
“Supply is tough right now on certain items,” Hynes said. “Shingles, and inside items, things like electrical boxes, the plastic boxes, there’s a lot of things … that we’re short on.”
Finding employees who can produce quality work for a reasonable wage can also be tricky in today’s climate, Vaclavick said. His business has been in El Campo for three generations, starting with his grandfather.
“You don’t have the profit margin that you used to,” he said. “Employees are really hard to come by now. In our business, if you actually know your trade really well, those guys want a lot of money right now.”
While spikes in materials at these levels are pretty unprecedented, according to Hynes, gas prices regularly fluctuate. This can have a big impact on the cost of supplies.
“The gas prices have been the biggest spikes, which once gas goes up, all of the commodities go up because it has to be hauled,” Vaclavick said. “So really the gas price is going to affect anything.”
As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the case numbers go down, and economies open up, local contractors are hopeful commodities costs will go down in the future. If the cost of building supplies decreases, consumers might consider renovation projects they put off during the pandemic.
“We’re hopeful that it will keep declining to where people can afford to do those projects again or afford to build their home that they’ve been planning for years,” Hynes said.
