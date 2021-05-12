City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Zarian Ray Baylor, 21, of 606 Dorothy was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, May 8 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a vehicle violation on Alice Street. Processed, Baylor was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Marco Antonio Nava, 31, of 210 W. Canino in Houston was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, May 9 for marijuana possession after officers stopped on U.S. 59 to assist a stranded motorist. Less than 2 ounces of marijuana was seized. Processed, Nava was sent to county jail.
Property
Manuel Alexander Escamilla, 59, 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Thursday, May 6 on warrants for no insurance and issuance of a bad check by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of August. Processed, Escamilla pleaded guilty in municipal court, paid the fines and was released the same day.
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 29, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, May 8 on a Williamson County warrant for forfeiture involving an effort to alter, destroy, remove or conceal a price tag and a local warrant for theft valued at less than $100. He was arrested by police dispatched to investigate a disturbance at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Processed, Vasquez was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Mark Anthony Garcia, 29, of 504 East was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, May 9 on a local warrant for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Monseratte. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A forged $200 check was reported at Mr. Money Pawn, Gun and Jewelry, 301 N. Mechanic, on Sunday, May 9. The crime took place April 18.
Peterbuilt truck parts were reported stolen from the grounds of Helena Agri-enterprises, LLC, 27024 U.S. 59, between 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 5 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Loss is estimated at $4,000.
Burglars cut through a window screen and entered a home in the 1600 block of Able between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, stealing a Playstation 4 gaming console. Loss is estimated at $200.
A home in the 600 block of Peach was burglarized between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Thieves broke a glass window and stole an iPad. Damage and loss is estimated at slightly more than $800 collectively.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 CR 451, around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, May 8. A fence sustained $200 damage.
A price tag was altered in an effort to steal a $135 flower arrangement at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating family violence with injuries reported in the 500 block of Bruns between 12:40 and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Other
A dog bite was reported on the grounds of La Preferida Restaurant, 708 S. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6. A woman walking behind the restaurant was approached by three dogs, one of which bit her. The woman refused medical attention at the scene. “The owner of the dogs was located and identified. The dog was taken to the animal shelter and quarantined,” Lt. Russell Urban said.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Daniel Gomez Barrera, 22, of 4707 Cypress Colony Lane in Katy was arrested by WCSO at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 6 for possession of a controlled substance and smuggling of persons.
Tyler Rae Martin, 20, of 5104 Paul Wayne in Boling was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Sunday, May 9 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
John David Hurerta, 26, of 113 S. Cloud in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, May 9 for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Violence, weapons
Kristin Gayle Benson, 36, of 1336 Darst in Beasley was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:35 a.m. Friday, May 7 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and forgery as well as charges of evading arrest, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Gonzales Cervantes, 35, of 1336 Dorris in Beasley was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:35 a.m. Friday, May 7 for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, evading arrest with a vehicle, displaying a fictitious license plate, driving on the wrong side of the road, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to drive in a single lane and running a stop sign.
