Louise High Scholarships

Louise graduates from the Class of 2021-22 collected thousands of dollars to help pay for college expenses. Recipients and their donors are:
Alejandro Balderas: The Trull Foundation - $500, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, National Guard Reserve – Full tuition, Hispanic Education Project - $500
Ethan Chitmon: James Henderson Family - $250
Jayden Cionek: G. R. Hawes Foundation - $500, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200
Daniel Gaona III: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Gertrude Brezina Memorial - $1,000, ATPE - $250, Louise LULAC Council #2536 - $200, United Ag - $250, Heath B Sherman Athletic - $500, Texas High School Powerlifting - $1,000, Houston Baptist University Academic - $80,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Cesar Chavez Scholarship) - $500, Wharton County Tejano Club - $200
Ana Garrett: Louise Educational Foundation - $2,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1750, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Elizabeth Skrovan Memorial - $600, Highest Ranking Graduate – 1st year tuition and fees, First State Bank - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, 2022 Jr Livestock Show Scholarship for the Floriculture Judging High Point Individual - $10,000, The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation Floriculture Judging - $3,000, United Methodist Church of Louise - $300, John Carleston Memorial - $200
Joshua Gomez: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr - $500, The Trull Foundation - $500
Shae Kidwell: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $500, Mid Coast Medical Systems - $500
KellyJohnae Lemus: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Norman Brandle Memorial - $300, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Tejano Club - $200, Wharton County Youth Fair - $1,000, Megan Wendel Memorial - $500
Kendal Lout: James Henderson Family - $250
Kaitlyn Maley: WCJC High Honor Scholarship – WCJC tuition and fees
Clarissa Montes: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial - $500, Chromcak Company - $300, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, WCJC High Honor Scholarship – Tuition and fees
Savannah Morton: Louise Educational Foundation - $2,000, G R Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1750, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC - $200, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Nancy Krenek Memorial - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, Louise VFD - $500
Margarita Olvera: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial – $500, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200
Sergio Pedraza: Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. - $500
Reagan Skow: The Trull Foundation - $500, El Campo Lady Lions Club - $400, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, Louise FFA Alumni - $750
Christopher Vasquez
Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Jones - $300, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Louise LULAC Council #2536 - $200, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Buena Vista Academic - $27,000
Jesus Flores Vega: James Henderson Family - $250
Breana Viesca: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $500, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Roy P. Benavidez) - $1,000, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Incoming Freshman Scholarship - $3,000, Henderson-Wessendorf Floriculture Judging Contest - $2,000
Sidney Vitera: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Wharton County Martin Luther King - $500, The Trull Foundation - $500, D W Rose Memorial - $1,000, Louise FFA Alumni - $750, Wharton County Youth Fair - $1,000, RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton - $500, John Carleston Memorial -$200
Blayke Yeager: Compression Specialties Repair & Machine Company - $500, Louise VFD - $500
