Louise High Scholarships

Louise graduates from the Class of 2021-22 collected thousands of dollars to help pay for college expenses.

Louise graduates from the Class of 2021-22 collected thousands of dollars to help pay for college expenses. Recipients and their donors are:

Alejandro Balderas: The Trull Foundation - $500, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, National Guard Reserve – Full tuition, Hispanic Education Project - $500

Ethan Chitmon: James Henderson Family - $250

Jayden Cionek: G. R. Hawes Foundation - $500, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200

Daniel Gaona III: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Gertrude Brezina Memorial - $1,000, ATPE - $250, Louise LULAC Council #2536 - $200, United Ag - $250, Heath B Sherman Athletic - $500, Texas High School Powerlifting - $1,000, Houston Baptist University Academic - $80,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Cesar Chavez Scholarship) - $500, Wharton County Tejano Club - $200

Ana Garrett: Louise Educational Foundation - $2,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1750, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Elizabeth Skrovan Memorial - $600, Highest Ranking Graduate – 1st year tuition and fees, First State Bank - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, 2022 Jr Livestock Show Scholarship for the Floriculture Judging High Point Individual - $10,000, The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation Floriculture Judging - $3,000, United Methodist Church of Louise - $300, John Carleston Memorial - $200

Joshua Gomez: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr - $500, The Trull Foundation - $500

Shae Kidwell: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $500, Mid Coast Medical Systems - $500

KellyJohnae Lemus: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Norman Brandle Memorial - $300, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, James Henderson Family - $250, Louise Band Boosters - $1,500, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Tejano Club - $200, Wharton County Youth Fair - $1,000, Megan Wendel Memorial - $500

Kendal Lout: James Henderson Family - $250

Kaitlyn Maley: WCJC High Honor Scholarship – WCJC tuition and fees

Clarissa Montes: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial - $500, Chromcak Company - $300, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, WCJC High Honor Scholarship – Tuition and fees

Savannah Morton: Louise Educational Foundation - $2,000, G R Hawes Foundation - $600, The Trull Foundation - $1750, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC - $200, Young Family Foundation - $16,000, Nancy Krenek Memorial - $500, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200, Louise VFD - $500

Margarita Olvera: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Douglas and Linda Roddy Memorial – $500, WCJC Foundation - $4,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce - $200

Sergio Pedraza: Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. - $500

Reagan Skow: The Trull Foundation - $500, El Campo Lady Lions Club - $400, Louise Academic/Athletic Booster Club - $750, Louise FFA Alumni - $750

Christopher Vasquez

Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Jones - $300, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Louise LULAC Council #2536 - $200, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Buena Vista Academic - $27,000

Jesus Flores Vega: James Henderson Family - $250

Breana Viesca: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, G. R. Hawes Foundation - $500, The Trull Foundation - $1,000, Hispanic Education Project - $500, Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Roy P. Benavidez) - $1,000, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Incoming Freshman Scholarship - $3,000, Henderson-Wessendorf Floriculture Judging Contest - $2,000

Sidney Vitera: Louise Educational Foundation - $1,000, Wharton County Martin Luther King - $500, The Trull Foundation - $500, D W Rose Memorial - $1,000, Louise FFA Alumni - $750, Wharton County Youth Fair - $1,000, RVOS Lodge #22 Taiton - $500, John Carleston Memorial -$200

Blayke Yeager: Compression Specialties Repair & Machine Company - $500, Louise VFD - $500

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.