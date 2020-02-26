They wanted a place to teach children Catholic values along with reading, writing and arithmetic. It took more than a year’s worth of effort, but they got it in St. Philip Catholic School, a facility still serving the area 70 years later.
A meeting in San Antonio on April 1, 1949 officially started the effort with Father Marcus Valenta and R.H. Hancock presenting plans for a six-room school. Before it could be built, however, it had already grown to eight rooms.
On July 23, 1949, Vaclavick Construction of El Campo got the bid and in August had started work. The $100,444 work permit for the “St. Philip’s parochial school” was reported on the front page of the Aug. 19, 1949 El Campo News.
The same edition, the Chamber of Commerce reported it would raise $6,000 to buy a site for a National Guard. The local gins bailed 2,584 bales of cotton that week and was calling for more pickers.
El Campo’s first polio victim of 1949 – 16-month-old Linda Ann Hamons – was recovering in the Gonzalez Warm Springs Foundation.
The school didn’t have its own building per the Sept. 9, 1949 edition, but boosted 108 students in first through third grades.
The church simply found a way to make due, dividing the parish hall into three classrooms. Two of the teachers were sisters of divine providence from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio while Ms. Jerome Sliva took responsibility for the 32 little ones in second grade.
The Catholic school’s start came at a good time for El Campo with the News reporting schools “jammed to capacity” despite adding classrooms in 1948.
Vaclavick needed the rest of the year for construction. The Dec. 9, 1949 edition of the News announced Archbishop Robert E. Lucey of San Antonio would lay the cornerstone on Dec. 11.
“Rev. Marcus Valenta, local pastor, said this week he was expecting a large throng, including residents of surrounding communities,” it reported.
By then, the exterior walls, floors and the like were complete, although construction crews were still finishing rooms.
“The building has been classified in architectural publications as the finest and most modern in Texas at this time,” the News reported, heralding its pink brick and tile, redwood trim and green terrazzo tile.
During the dedication, Lucey of San Antonio noted, “It was particularly appropriate that the color guard of the local post of the American Legion should be on hand to hoist the American flag over the school building, according to the News, adding the Archbishop blessed the flag before it was raised.
The big news that Dec. 9 edition, however, was the chartering of a train to take an anticipated 1,000 Ricebird supporters to Uvalde to take on the Coyotes in the quarterfinals.
By August 1950, El Campo public schools were celebrating the addition of three more grades at St. Philip, hoping it would help with overcrowding.
The school building, now reported to cost $120,000, was complete by then. Officials expected 170 students for its first year in its own building opening Sept. 24, 1950. They got 203, according to the Sept. 15, 1950 edition of the News.
In August 1953, the Northside School band building was purchased to add space.
By Jan. 21, 1955, plans were in the works for the school to double in size. Bhomann Brothers of Schulenberg got the $276,420 bid.
The school has continued to expand. In 1963, the school added additional two classrooms, a teacher’s lounge and library.
In 1976, a parish hall housing a school cafeteria and three classrooms was added. Herder Field came in 1988.
In 1995, the school opened a full day kindergarten program.
A new gym with fellowship hall and stage was added in 2012.
What’s next will depend on student needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.