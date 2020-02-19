Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primaries kicked off Tuesday morning with about half of participating El Campo voters expected to cast their ballots before election day on March 3.
At the Wharton County Public Library in El Campo, about 20 locals voted within the first hour since polling began. Election Judge Melvin Sandes of East Bernard said about half of voters who participate in the primaries usually vote early.
“It’s the people making the decisions for your city, your county, your state, your country,” Sandes said.
To participate in the primary elections, voters decided between the Democrat and Republican parties. Votes can then be cast for Wharton County officials including State Representative, Sheriff, District Attorney, County Commissioner and Tax Assessor-Collector.
“It’s important to have your voice heard,” Carol Labay, serving as a polling attendant, said.
On top of choosing elected officials, voters considered propositions. Precinct 3 voters will have 10 propositions to consider on the Republican ballot and 11 on the Democrat ballot.
It’s helpful to look at propositions ahead of time, because in the past, some voters have been confused by proposition wording, Labay said.
Sample ballots with the propositions are available at the polling locations or co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Elections.SampleBallots. See the L-N Voters’ Guide insert for more information on the Republican candidates running for District Attorney and Wharton County Sheriff. Look to future editions for information on other Wharton County candidates.
Early voting began on Tuesday, Feb. 18, continuing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Feb. 21; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to Wednesday, Feb. 26; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28.
Voting polls are located in the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church; the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside and the Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton.
