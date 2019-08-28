City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Angel Aranda, 26, of 517 W. Monseratte was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle after being stopped on East Monseratte. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $12,000 bond and was released the same day.
Martin E. Bethke, 61, of 4507 Wentworth in Fulshear was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Alejandro Saldierna, 27, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 on a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run earlier this year. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Robert Lee Gonzales, 42, of 912 CR 479 was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 on three warrants for sexual assault of a child. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Malcolm Jamal Warner, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 on warrants for two counts of theft and assault, one involving family violence. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Other
April Michelle Wilson, 19, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 on a warrant for bond forfeiture - failure to identify. Processed, she was transferred to county jail,
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
A iPhone 6S Plus, rose gold color, was stolen in the 800 block of Hayden between Aug. 15 and 16. Loss is estimated at $300.
More than $300 in items, including a window unit air-conditioner and multiple cuts of meat, were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Vandals did an estimated $300 damage by breaking a window on a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Greely sometime between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
A coffee maker, vacuum and other items were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Loss is estimated at less than $400.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of West Fifth around 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. A speed limit sign was damaged.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a crime involving inappropriate contact with a child, actions which took place last year. Information about the investigation was not available.
A disturbance in the 500 block of Mayfield involved police around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2.
Police are investigating a threat made at the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
An assault on the grounds of Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, is under investigation. The crime reportedly took place between 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
A bond or protective order issued for a residence on East Jackson was violated on Friday, Aug. 23.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Arron Sonnenberg, 41, of 12489 FM 961 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 for driving while intoxicated second offense and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $2,100 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jerome Dometrail Timmons, 31, of 1609 Harris in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:06 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Roilan Katorian Jackson, 25, of 110 CR 136 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for assault family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 38, of 647 CR 232 in Egypt was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Alonzo Mendoza Jr., 31, of 19 Serena was arrested by WCSO at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 for assault family violence. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Malcolm Jamal Warner, 31, of 204 E. Seventh was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 on warrants for two counts of theft under $100 and single counts of family violence and assault causing injury.
Other
Maurice Lynn Clark, 59, of 22422 Auburn Canyon Lane in Richmond was arrested by Wharton police at 6:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 on a warrant for prostitution. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.