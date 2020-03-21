City Arrests
Property
Noe Aldape Torres Jr., 37, of 304 Higbee was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Leonardo Manuel Sanchez, 27, of 802 Grace was arrested at 1 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday, March 16. In the afternoon, Sanchez was arrested for resisting arrest along with warrants for failure to appear and no insurance. That night, officers arrested him for family violence causing injury and three counts of assault with injury as well as warrants for failure to appear and no insurance. Officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Third encountered Sanchez. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Tuesday, warrants for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and resisting arrest were served against him.
Kacie Wells Clifton, 28, of 501 Texas in Wharton was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Monday, March 16 for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – language and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to the Shoe Department, 3703 FM 2765 – D for a welfare concern. A smoking pipe and syringe were seized. Processed, Clifton was transferred to county jail.
Other
Lauryn Eliza Melchor, 17, of 605 Rice was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Monday, March 16 on a 2019 warrant for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material. Processed, she was taken to county jail. Processed, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
More than $1,500 in lottery tickets were reported stolen from Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, in a crime that wasn’t discovered until Wednesday, March 18.
A BMW was reported stolen in the 300 block of Oscar on Tuesday, March 17. The crime took placed between August 2019 and the time it was reported.
Two window AC units were stolen from a home in the 800 block of Lilly between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Loss is estimated at $700.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of deadly conduct around 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 in the 1300 block of Short. No injuries were reported.
An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Point West around 2 a.m. Thursday, March 19.
An assault involving the threatened use of a weapon is under investigation in the 1100 block of Corn.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Daniel Garcia Torres Jr., 32, of 131 Alley in Glen Flora was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:26 p.m. Monday, March 16 for family violence causing injuries.
