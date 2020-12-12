A proposed utility roundup program billed as a way to help fund the blight fight will be under El Campo City Council consideration Monday night.
Participation, officials say, would be voluntary, but assumed under the current draft.
“Customers will have their utility bills rounded up to the nearest dollar each month unless they choose to opt out,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the dollars will “go directly into a fund that is used to support beautification efforts.”
Possible uses would be to purchase or install landscaping, signage, signs or public art.
The program, by rounding up bills to the next highest dollar and capturing the difference, could provide up to $20,000 in funding per year.
“As the city has made efforts to flight blight, this program would enable the city to fund additional efforts,” Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Council is expected to review COVID-19 numbers and precautions. Other items before Council include:
CONSENT AGENDA:
Awarding a grant administrator for a sewer line replacement project, buying a police vehicle and setting stricter time lines for new building owners to repair dilapidated property tops the consent agenda.
Updating the political sign ordinance to comply with state law is included.
APPOINTMENTS & SCHEDULING:
The Residential Development Board, last appointed in December 2018, is up for consideration. Council will also be presented with the election calendar for 2021 when voting returns to May for district offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.