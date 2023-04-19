A smoke shop’s plans to locate at El Campo’s busiest crossroads will require the blessing of the Planning & Zoning Commission today and ultimately city council.
The city’s now-mandatory special use permit for such businesses allows for some restrictions to be placed.
Vape N’ More Smoke wants to locate at 202 N. Mechanic, where Texas Car Title & Payday Loan signage is present. The building is at the intersection of Jackson and Mechanic Streets.
A city inspections department review reports the business qualifies to operate at the location.
The P&Z meets at 5 p.m. today in city council chambers, 315 E. Jackson, to receive citizen input on the issue and then vote on their recommendation to council.
