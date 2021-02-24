City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ivy Victoria Willis, 21, of 901 Ave. K was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 for marijuana possession following a disturbance on the grounds of Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic. Processed, Willis was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Property
Angelo Cano, 37, of 212 E. Fifth was booked at 9:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 directly into the county jail on a warrant for criminal mischief. He stands accused of damaging the door handle on a Hyundai parked at La Preferida Restaurant, 708 S. Mechanic, on Jan. 11. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 23, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 on warrants for violating a promise to appear, criminal mischief, running a stop sign and two warrants for not having a valid driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Henderson was released as a result of medical complications later that same day.
Violence, weapons
Domingo Aldape, 62, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 for family violence causing injury following a disturbance in the 200 block of East Third. Processed, Aldape was sent to Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Vangie Marie Lee Deleon, 35, of 1449 Ruth was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 for family violence causing injuries after police were dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic. Processed, Deleon paid a fine and was released later that morning.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck in the 500 block of East Fourth between noon Wednesday, Feb. 17 and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A $60 yellow Palon chainsaw and two Vizio televisions were stolen. Loss nears $300.
A car jack was stolen from the 200 block of South Wharton between 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Loss is estimated at $100.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Avenue D between 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 and 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Loss is estimated at $100.
A Cool Pad cellular phone was stolen from the 1500 block of Able between 5 and 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Loss is less than $100.
More than $500 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Palacios around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Anthony Martinez, 26, of 1610 Mechanic (not designated as north or south) was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 for marijuana possession and public intoxication. He posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Daboyd Voshon Whalon, 29, of 1026 Vera Cruz in Rosenberg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 for marijuana possession.
Charles Lawrence Knight 32, of 3422 Crystal Dove in Spring was arrested by deputies at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
