Holding El Campo’s postponed city council election in August rather than November may be possible if the city joins a petition to be presented to Governor Greg Abbott soon.
The question of whether the city is interested in making the effort will be brought before council during its upcoming Monday session at the behest of At-Large Council Representative Chris Barbee.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled May elections in El Campo and throughout the state, with the governor opting to move them to the November General Election along with the Presidential ballot.
Now, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Abilene, Allen, Anna, Big Spring, Fairview, Haskell and Providence Village have united to ask the governor to create an August election date.
The goal is to have the election before the next budget and tax rate is approved in September.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting will be broadcast live on 1390 AM and 106.7 FM, but is not open to the public. The closure is allowed as a result of pandemic safety measures.
To make a public comment, citizens can email either City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth at lhollingsworth@cityofelcampo.org or City Manager Courtney Sladek at csladek@cityofelcampo.org before 2 p.m. Monday, May 11. No comment or question period will be allowed during the session itself.
Other items before Council include:
• An assortment of issues related to the municipality’s COVID-19 pandemic response including extension of the city’s disaster declaration through June 8, recognition of employees with outstanding performance throughout the emergency, discussion of future responses and budget adjustments (please see related story).
