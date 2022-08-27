More than 500 Louise ISD students woke up Monday morning and got to school, a recent record.
“We had 256 at the elementary, 124 at the junior high and 158 at the high school. That’s 538, the highest I’ve seen here,” Louise ISD superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding “Our first week was smooth and safe. People seem to feel safe without feeling they’re trapped in prison. We’re working through our first safety bugs, like how to get kids into the building. We have parents that drop off earlier - or work on campus -, and they’re used to just bringing their kids with them. We’re getting people used to all coming though the one door that’s monitored, all our interior doors being locked.”
Students started showing up around 7 a.m. as cars wrapped the campuses and all hands on deck helping students out of vehicles, with even Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake George, the district’s School Resource Officer, welcoming students into a new year.
There was some crying as younger students were less-than-eager to leave their parents, sometimes for the first time, but after some coaxing it was all smiles.
Elementary students had their first assembly, day one, to prime them for the upcoming year.
“I talked to them about my expectations for the year, about how the teachers would have their own expectations. We talked about security, how we only use certain doors and they can’t go outside without someone’s permission The kids have been perfect (with security), I think since we’ve started it day one. If there are any issues, we gently correct them, they’ve taken well to it,” Louise Elementary Principal Lori Heard said. “It gives the parents peace of mind that we are looking out for theirs kids.”
The first day of school is a family affair as students and families posed with a LISD banner in front of the school commemorating the experience.
Older children are coming back to the same school, with a new high school principal, Katrese Skinner, replacing Donna Kutac who retired after 30 years of service.
“On the first day of school, we had a general assembly with all students in our activity period. It gave me an opportunity to introduce myself to them as a new principal, go over safety and dress code procedures, basically what I expected of them and what they could expect of me,” Skinner said. “Louise is a close knit community, most of these students have been with us their whole life. It’s really important I get to know the kids and they get to know me. I’ve been meeting with them individually so they get to know me.”
At a more age appropriate level, high school students have been getting similar safety talks from their principal.
“We discussed how we have a single entrance now ... Teachers will be teaching behind locked doors ... We use hall passes now. This is an effort we all need to be on-board with, it’s something that everyone wants, but it will be an inconvenience. This first year it’ll be inconvenient and it’ll annoy you, but it’s worth it.” Skinner said.
