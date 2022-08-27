Police Escort

Belinda Ventura, Pre-K, gets some help out of the car from Louise School Resource Officer and Sheriff’s Deputy Blake George. It was all hands on deck, with police, principals and counselors getting students to their first classes of the year.

More than 500 Louise ISD students woke up Monday morning and got to school, a recent record.

“We had 256 at the elementary, 124 at the junior high and 158 at the high school. That’s 538, the highest I’ve seen here,” Louise ISD superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding “Our first week was smooth and safe. People seem to feel safe without feeling they’re trapped in prison. We’re working through our first safety bugs, like how to get kids into the building. We have parents that drop off earlier - or work on campus -, and they’re used to just bringing their kids with them. We’re getting people used to all coming though the one door that’s monitored, all our interior doors being locked.”

