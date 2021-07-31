James Henry Calfee was born Jan. 5, 1932 in the Texas Gulf Sulphur company town of Newgulf in Wharton County, Texas to Jim and Lillian Calfee. He was their only son of the family of seven, with four doting sisters. Calfee grew up in Newgulf; graduating from Boling ISD Bulldogs Class of 1950. Growing up, Calfee spent his time mowing yards, hunting, fishing, interacting with friends and family and playing school sports. During his days playing high school football, he wore Boling Bulldog jersey No. 22.
In May 1950, after graduation, Calfee decided to enlist into the United States Air Force (until 1947, the Air Force was a branch of the Army.) The Korean War began approximately one month later, on June 25, 1950. Per Calfee’s family, he chose the Air Force over the Army Infantry as he felt his aptitude for electronics was a good match for the Air Force. Calfee and a couple of his buddies drove to Houston’s recruiting office and enlisted. Calfee tested high for aptitude in electronics and radar. After taking his oath to serve his country on Feb. 8, 1951, he left for basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio.
Calfee continued training at Shepard, Keesler, Carswell and Ellington Air Force Bases. In 1952, he entered the Radar Bomb Scoring Group. In 1955, with rank of staff sargeant, Calfee re-enlisted in the Air Force and was sent to England to work on a special project developing equipment to help pilots improve accuracy of dropping bombs on intended targets (less than 30 percent hit designated target areas.) This marked a significant milestone that would change Calfee’s life and set his role in destiny during the Vietnam War. After England, Calfee was stationed a Bergstrom AFB in Austin, Texas as part of Radar Bomb Scoring program until transferred to the Strategic Air Command headquarters at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Per One Day Too Long by Timothy N. Castle: July 23, 1962, in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 countries signed a Declaration and Protocol on the Neutrality of Laos. By Oct. 6, the U.S. had withdrawn from Laos all military and civilian advisers. Nonetheless, two CIA paramilitary officers remained in Northern Laos “to monitor the situation and report.” By 1963, world-wide testing by SAC aircrews was being conducted by first Combat Evaluation Group headquartered at Barksdale AFB. Early 1965, SAC engineers began to study the feasibility of reversing RBS process by converting equipment to a strike-directing system. In 1964, President Johnson approved the inauguration of an air warfare campaign against North Vietnam.
Code-named “Rolling Thunder,” the First Strike Missions were scheduled for Feb. 20, 1965. The B-52’s, designed especially for all-weather nuclear bombing and capable of carrying more than twenty-five tons of bombs, were not used because of political considerations. The absence of accurate night and weather bombing capability required strike attacks be confined to days when they could be visually conducted for accuracy.
Per Air Force magazine article by John T Correll: April 1, 2006, during monsoon season (October to April) air operations were unfavorable. This limited strike targets around Hanoi to four-five days per month. A solution appeared in 1966 with an adaptation of Strategic Air Command’s radar bombing scoring system’s modification known as MSQ-77 that guided aircraft to a precise point in the sky where ordnance (bombs) was released.
By 1967, the Air Force had five MSQ-77 radars working in South Vietnam and one in Thailand, but none covered Hanoi in North Vietnam. This would require putting radar in an unobstructed line of sight to airspace over Hanoi. USAF military knew of a location known as Lima Site 85 on Phou Pha Thi, a mountain in Laos situated 160 miles west of Hanoi. Per 1952 Geneva agreement, no foreign troops were supposed to be there. Out of the 7,000 North Vietnamese troops in Laos required to leave, only 40 of this number vacated that area. Instead of confronting North Vietnamese openly, the U.S. chose to give covert assistance to the Royal Laotian government through CIA supplying and training Hmong Hill tribesmen who lived in the Lima Site 85 area.
In 1967, a TSQ-81 facility at Phou Pha Thi was established. The Prime Minister of Laos requested this be done without giving him the “when and where” to enable him to deny having this knowledge. Laos asked that all technicians servicing the site must be civilians; however, the Air Force rejected the idea of sending military servicemen into Laos with fraudulent ID as they would have no protection under the Geneva Convention as Prisoners of War. This secret war was under direction of Ambassador William Sullivan with volunteer technicians being sent via a process known as “sheep dipping” in the covert world. They would leave the Air Force, be hired by Lockheed Aircraft Corps and go into Laos as Lockheed employees. When their mission was over, they would be reinstated by the Air Force.
Lt. Col. Gerald H. Clayton would head the mission. He and Lt. Col. Clarence F. “Bill” Blanton handpicked airmen stationed at Barksdale AFB who would be asked to volunteer; 48 men volunteered for project Heavy Green. Calfee was one of the volunteers.
Per article in Air Force News by Tech Sgt. Benjamin Rojek, published Oct. 15, 2012, Calfee had extensive knowledge of the tactical air navigation system and the TSQ 81 radar bombing control system, but was told he had a medical condition that made him “not eligible” for worldwide duty. He begged Lt. Col. Clayton to get him on this mission; he got a waiver to allow him to be included.
Per Robert Arrington, Calfee’s friend and brother-in-law who was also serving in the Air Force: “While we were riding around the Air Force base, James would not tell me details of what he had volunteered to work on. I told him he could be in over his head.”
Calfee did tell his family that his next duty with the Air Force could end the war in Vietnam, but there was a possibility he might not be coming back.
Per One Day Too Long and Air Force records: The implicit danger and the extraordinary requirement to separate men from the military into “civilians” caused General McConnel to inform in a briefing to wives of all participants giving details of the project to ensure that in the event of loss of life, their individual views would be complete in knowing all aspects of the program. To participate in this briefing, Mrs. James Calfee was placed on military travel orders and flown to Washington, D.C., for this top secret briefing at the Pentagon. Following briefing, all the wives were required to sign a secrecy agreement and given a phone number at the Special Plans office to call if anyone in the family required assistance. Five months later, the Special Plans office called Mrs. James Calfee to report her husband was missing along with 10 other men.
Calfee and other technicians where based in Udorn, Thailand until they were transported into Laos by helicopters; crews were exchanged every two weeks. Everyone transported to Lima Site 85 were not aware of who were members of the previous crew; no one in any crew previously knew each other. This was done purposely as the Air Force commanders did not want anyone to know one another nor want any family to know the other families. Everything was to be Top Secret category. Site Lima 85 was a clandestine bomber-guidance Sky-Spot radar operation.
The CIA had several key personnel on the hill stationed at the landing site to monitor the technicians. Calfee and the other Heavy Green personnel were not armed while stationed at Lima Site 85. The
site was guarded by a force of about 1,000 indigenous troops made up of Hmong and some Thais. Incline from bottom of the mountain up its rocky slope extended up at angles of 45 to 60 degrees to about half height; remaining rise to the top 85-90 degrees. The only way Calfee and other technicians could reach the top was by helicopter. Operations conducted under the direction of Site 85 were under Commando Club. Nov 1, 1967 - March 10, 1968: Air Force relied on the “Commando Club” for 23 percent of air strikes in North Vietnam. The NVN military knew where they were operating, but 7th Air Force concluded they were in no harm, as logic dictated the enemy could not climb straight up the sides of the 5,800-foot cliff.
Per One Day Too Long: March 11, 1968, 19 Americans were at Phou Pha Thi; 16 were Heavy Green personnel. Mentally and physically drained from enemy bombardment and more than eight hours of preparing and directing air strikes, Radar Team One and their support personnel were caught completely off guard. Per official USAF report: Bill Blanton, James Calfee, David Price, Pat Shannon, Don Worley were likely at or near their consoles inside the radar building. Support personnel, Mel Holland, Herb Kirk, Jim Davis, Willis Hall, Bill Husband were probably working or sleeping in the operations van.
Ambassador to Laos Wm H Sullivan had received intelligence reports stating Lima Site 85 could not be expected to stand after March 11. Intelligence was predicting movement of North Vietnam troops to take Phou Pha Thi. Technicians could see troop movements and machinery building roads in their direction. However, the technicians were told they would be removed before things got bad. Calfee and the other technicians were unarmed, but earlier in the day, several were given weapons. Prior to midnight, 33 North Vietnamese climbed the western side of the mountain, a feat US officials said was impossible. They lay in wait until 3 a.m., then attacked the Heavy Green facilities leaving 11 technicians dead or missing in action on the ground and 1 shot dead during the evacuation; the largest single ground combat loss of United States Air Force personnel during the Vietnam war. All the equipment in place was ceased by the enemy and sent to China and Russia to study and replicate for their use in this war.
June Calfee, wife of James Calfee, was informed her husband was missing in action (MIA); she told Calfee’s mother, Lillian, her only son was Missing in Action while on a secret mission in Southeast Asia. Per One Day Too Long: The Air Force waited more than two months to complete their investigation of Site 85 loss. May 31, 1968, the State Department advised the U.S. embassy in Vientiane to process “presumption of death” certificates for the eleven unaccounted for Heavy Green technicians. June Calfee was told the Air Force had “conclusive” proof of her husband’s death as one of the survivors had seen Sgt. Calfee wounded with multiple body wounds.
June told military officials her in-laws had trouble understanding “exact circumstances surrounding her husbands’ death”; one sister-in-law, Verna Yeamans, had written President Johnson asking for more information. This resulted in a military representative team briefing Master Sgt. Calfee’s mother, his four sisters and their husbands. According to their report, “The family apparently received information concerning the fall of Phou Pha Thi from sources other than Mrs. (June) Calfee and asked several pointed questions. The family wanted to know if the site was bombed, if it was secure, why the men were not evacuated earlier, and if the friendly forces had defected. Calfee’s mother asked about the possibility of remains recovery and if she might be able to speak to the survivor who last saw her son.
In addition, to providing the Calfee’s inaccurate answers to the bombing questions, they also lied to the Calfee family about the availability of the surviving witness. After the briefing team returned to D.C., the Special Plans office recommended all surviving personnel assigned to Project Heavy Green be contacted and briefed on the official U.S. Government position. Much of the blame placed on Wm. H. Sullivan, American Ambassador to Laos, for not giving orders to send in helicopter rescue. (Later Sullivan was sent as Ambassador to Iran and was there at the fall of that country).
Before Calfee’s mother passed away, she asked her granddaughter Debra to find out what happened to her son. In 2006, Debra met Col. Gerald Clayton, Calfee’s commander. He gave her a box of papers to read. These papers led to the Calfee family filing papers to have James Bronze Star elevated to the Silver Star in 2012.
The Silver Star Awarded for Actions during the Vietnam War: The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress July 9, 1918 takes pride in presenting the Silver Star (Posthumously) to Master Sgt. James Henry Calfee, United States Air Force, for gallantry in action in connection with military operations involving conflict with an armed hostile force at Phu Pha Thi, Laos, on 11 March 1968. On that date, while assigned as an Auto Tracking Radar Technician, Detachment 1, 1,043rd Radar Evacuation Squadron, Calfee was operating electronic radar and communications equipment at Lima Site 85 when the base was overrun by the People’s Army of Vietnam ground forces. At approximately 0300 hours, commandos scaled the cliff on the west side of the karst, slipped past Tai and Hmong defenses, and attacked the tactical air control and navigation and radar station resulting in a three-hour rocket and mortar barrage. Sgt. Calfee, while wounded in the initial attack, manned a position under the operations building, continued to fire on the enemy to defend the site. Wounded and continuing to use his personal weapon, he drew many of the enemy forces away from another team located on the side of the mountain. His individual act of bravery, at the sacrifice of his life, ultimately enabled five of his comrades to reach the rescue helicopter at daybreak. By his gallantry and devotion to duty in the dedication of his service to his country, Sgt. Calfee has reflected great credit upon himself and the U.S. Air Force.
In 2012, the family honored Master Sgt. James Henry Calfee. In his memory, they gathered at his marker in Evergreen Cemetery located near Wharton. The Matagorda County Cavalry (Motorcycle Veterans) led family and friends to Boling High School gym for a Silver Star ceremony and shared Calfee’s story.
Note from Calfee’s Family: The family is so appreciative to Sarah Hudgins and State Rep. Phil Stephenson for their contributions to the ceremony. Debra Morris remains vigilant in researching and finding more details about Lima site 85 for a third part of the story, The Bottom Of The Hill. With the additional information, a book will be published with the truth of how and why these 11 men gave the ultimate sacrifice as members of the USAF.
Commentary: The cover-up of what really happened during the fall of Lima Site 85 is tragic for all the families whose loved ones died and the survivors who were sworn to secrecy. Master Sgt. James Henry Calfee served his country and gave the ultimate sacrifice. We are proud that such a man is from Wharton County. He is a true hero and patriot. We will never forget! To view Lima Site 85 go to https://youtu.be/oP30olZQYmM and https://youtu.be/Wgw4QRayRSE.
