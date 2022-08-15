Wharton City Council began a public hearing Monday on the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) for a proposed 135-acre housing development on the east side of the city along CR 1301.
The hearing was left open to allow the city to gather more information. Ken Schott, the only representive for Waterstone Development, spoke Monday.
A PID allows properties within the district to pay for community improvements up front such as roads, water, sewer, drainage, landscaping, trails, parks, etc. The money collected by the city is then passed on to the developer to reimburse them for the upfront costs.
Once the debt is paid, the PID is dissolved. It doesn’t continue like a Municipal Utility District. “In the creation of a PID, you’re basically creating a legal entity with the state… There is a number in there which represents the absolute maximum that we can be reimbursed under the PID,” Schott said, adding it does not create a city financial obligation or risk.
Although the council was not able to take action on creation of the PID, it did act on a couple of related items. The council unanimously approved a request by A. Judd Harrison to vacate the plat for the remaining lots in Turtle Creek Village Section II, due to lack of development.
The plat was recorded in 1973 and the land is being sold to Waterstone Development. The property is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The council unanimously approved annexing a 20-foot easement there to allow the city to extend infrastructure to the site. Schott said the developer would then seek voluntary annexation into the city.
