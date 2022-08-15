Wharton housing effort

Wharton City Council began a public hearing Monday on the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) for a proposed 135-acre housing development on the east side of the city along CR 1301.

The hearing was left open to allow the city to gather more information. Ken Schott, the only representive for Waterstone Development, spoke Monday.

