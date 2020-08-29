All 4,805 water meters in the El Campo city limits are being replaced in an effort which will continue through November.
The goal, City Utility Director Jerry Lewis said, is to ensure accurate meter readings and account for any loss in the system.
“The existing meter bodies have been in service since 2005 and have begun to run slower and, as a result, we have noticed our water loss continues to rise, which is currently around 18 percent,” Lewis said. “We hope to get our lost water around 5 to 8 percent, which in turn will bring in additional lost funds.”
PMI contractors wearing bright electric yellow vests are making their way through the city replacing the units. Each job takes less than an hour.
There are no moving parts in the new meters, Lewis said, adding, “The meters are fitted with the latest technology that uses a type of sound wave that travels through the water, which measures the flow.”
Ameresco got the almost $3.5 million contract to oversee the project for the City of El Campo in February.
The contract includes two free-standing 75-foot towers, one at 801 Hermann and the second at Delta Street Park on the city’s southwest side.
Antennae will be placed on each of the city’s water towers as well.
Linked to a reading system, the antenna will allow the towers to cover the city, an update from the previous system which required a utility worker to drive by and read.
“The meters are capable of reading multiple times per hour, which can provide real time data and system information,” Lewis said, adding, “Once the system is operational the customer can access the Water Smart portal.”
The portal can be set to help detect leaks or provide other alerts.
For example, Lewis said, “if you go on vacation, you could set up an alert to tell you if water is being used at your address.
“The technology will also enable the city to identify problems daily rather than finding out about an undiscovered leak on next month’s billing cycle,” Lewis said.
Ameresco’s contract does not include a performance guarantee, but is forecast to boost utility revenue by more than $40,000 in the first year.
The new meters will have a 10-year warranty.
The contract has already helped identify leaks, Lewis said.
“There have been several instances of the typical old rotten plumbing that fell apart when the guys started changing out the meter,” Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.