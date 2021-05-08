A fourth suspect in El Campo’s social media exchange killing was arrested in Wharton Friday.
A task force of U.S. Marshals along with deputies from the Victoria and Wharton counties sheriff’s departments served a capital murder warrant around 1 p.m. Friday to 18-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of 2615 N. Fulton in Wharton.
“The arrest was made within the city limits of Wharton without incident,” according to a WCSO social media posting that added, “We would like to thank all agencies involved for the continued partnership in keeping our community safe.”
Lott joins Drew Quinonez, 19 and Dayton Quinonez, 18; both of El Campo; and Devin Garcia, 17, of 1406 Ave. I in El Campo in facing charges in the slaying.
The four stand accused of killing Wharton resident Shane Singleton, 21, who had come to El Campo in hopes of buying an item Feb. 23 after bartering the deal on social media.
Arriving at 704.5 Alvin, Singleton expected to meet a teen he knew. Instead, the arranged deal turned to a robbery and Singleton fought back before being fatally shot.
He was found inside his running vehicle by officers responding to a shots fired call in the area.
