Robert Satterfield

13th District To Hear

Concerns Over Evidence

A stay in the case State of Texas v. Robert Allen Satterfield, to be tried in the 329th Judicial District Court of Wharton County, was imposed Friday by the 13th Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi to give the defense team time to obtain additional DNA and ballistics testing.

Satterfield is accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018. The trial was supposed to have gotten under way Friday, Dec. 2 in Judge Randy Clapp’s courtroom, but was postponed until Monday at 9 a.m. due to a writ of mandamus filed with the appellate court since Clapp had denied motions concerning DNA and ballistics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.