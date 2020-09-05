Wharton County officials hope being accepted into the Greater Houston Partnership’s service region will bring additional economic growth to the area.
The Partnership will work closely with local leaders to identify, recruit, attract and retain investment, companies and jobs.
“El Campo is excited about joining the Greater Houston Partnership and the myriad opportunities this relationship will offer our community and the broader Houston region as we work to attract companies to our area,” said Carolyn Gibson, executive director of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
The announcement Thursday makes Wharton County the 12th to join the alliance.
“We are excited to add Wharton County to our service region and support the area’s economic development and growth,” said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership. “Wharton County offers new placement opportunities for certain types of economic development projects, particularly distribution and logistics projects, as well as those tied to supply chains in Mexico and projects that must be in an attainment area for NOx (ozone).”
The still pending rail-supported warehouse project inside the El Campo city limits makes the area attractive for developers.
The 540-acre Southwest International Gateway Business Park is being developed by Stonemont Financial Group. Kansas City Southern Railway is expanding rail infrastructure to support the project.
“One of the most critical things Wharton County has to offer is the ease of accessibility and the abundance of developable land along the soon-to-be established I-69 corridor, along with Class One rail availability,” Gibson said. “We have all of this with an enviable quality of life and great schools. I believe this also help us in our workforce recruiting efforts.”
“This relationship will be a win-win for all involved,” she added.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath agreed.
“By joining the Greater Houston Partnership’s service region, Wharton has the opportunity to leverage the business organization’s influence to accelerate the county’s economic development efforts,” Spenrath said.
The Partnership will work closely with the CDC and Wharton County Economic Development Corporation.
WEDCO Executive Director Joshua Owens said, “Joining the Greater Houston Partnership will enhance our ability to attract the right mix of companies and entrepreneurs.”
“It literally puts us on the map ... in front of a huge audience as far as location and business exposure goes, on a global basis,” Gibson said. “The more visible we are in Texas and the country, not to mention globally, the more interested people are going to be in checking out El Campo.”
As the state-designated regional economic development organization, the Greater Houston Partnership works closely with partners across the area to submit regional responses to RFP’s (requests for proposals) from domestic and international companies looking to relocate or expand their operations. A formal relationship facilitates and promotes increased interactions related to these projects.
The Partnership has already been working with Wharton County Junior College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.