City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested in the 500 block of West Norris around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Police seized marijuana and a smoking device from the child.
Property
Austin Kyle Ashton, 24, of 807 Erin was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and theft of a firearm. He was processed directly at the Wharton County Jail.
Violence, weapons
Jesus Cantero, 21, of 309 E. Watt was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for obstruction or retaliation by threat, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct - fighting, public intoxication and disorderly conduct - abusive language. Officers used a taser during the effort to take Cantero into custody. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Other
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft reported at the El Campo High School Administration Building, 700 W. Norris. The crime, involving checks, took place sometime between Sept. 25 and 26.
Burglars struck in the 26000 block of U.S. 59 between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Four vehicle batteries valued at $600 collectively were stolen along with a CB radio and speaker and six aluminum rims. Estimated loss nears $2,500.
A hit-and-run was reported at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The rear bumper of a vehicle was struck.
Other
El Campo Police are investigating a report of photos or other intimate visual material unlawfully disclosed on College Street. The crime took place sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4. In the case, a nude photo of a woman was posted on social media without her permission.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Carlos Roberto Reyes, 36, of 10300 Hardwin in Houston was arrested by deputies at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 for marijuana possession.
Kobie Latray Washington, 41, of 203 Ripple was booked at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for possession of a controlled substance.
Augustine Mendoza, 52, of 962 FM 441 South was booked at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for tampering with evidence, marijuana possession and four Class C misdemeanors. Processed, he posted $8,500 in bonds and was released Oct. 8.
Property
Daniel Falcon Acuna, 64, of 807 Hayden was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for theft.
Violence, weapons
Christopher Paul Rodriquez, 38, of 202 Walnut in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 for obstruction or retaliation.
Jorayna Pedro Camacho, 32, of 525 Monseratte was arrested by deputies at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.
Brittany Marie Lavan, 27, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 1002, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for terroristic threat against a public servant creating fear of serious bodily injury, driving while license invalid, disregarding a no passing zone and two counts of failure to appear.
Jeremiah Joshua Pace, 37, of 5908 CR 405 in El Campo was arrested by the Texas Attorney General’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for possession of child pornography. Additional information on this case is pending.
Other
Coy Lee Creager, 31, of 4427 CR 382 in Louise was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 for a parole violation.
Queen Esther Wiley, 27, of 10555 Spice Lane, No. 1103, in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 on a Harris County warrant for prostitution.
