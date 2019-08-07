Stage two of frontage roads to follow U.S. 59 through El Campo is well under way with an upgrade to Wharton Street now in the engineering design stage.
The feeder road project covers from the Hwy. 71 intersection with U.S. 59 to ultimately near the 59 bypass on the east side of the city.
As part of it, City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council at its last session, El Campo plans to run water and sewer down Hwy. 71 south of the freeway will commence.
“It is intended that this extension will facilitate economic development as well as provide water and sewer service to south of Highway 59,” Sladek said.
Designed last year, this project will allow for service south of the city as well as future expansion north and south of U.S. 59.
The city awarded the $591,330 bid to JTM Construction of Rosenberg at its May 15 session.
The City Development Corporation of El Campo agreed, also in May, to provide $275,000 of funding for the project. The remaining portion will be paid by the city via Certificates of Obligation, a non-voter approved bond to be recouped through utility fees rather than taxes.
Wharton Street development, Sladek said, is still on the drawing board with the Texas Department of Transportation. “They anticipate the entire project moving forward with at least a three-lane curb and gutter roadway with sidewalks,” Sladek said, adding the state currently is researching rights-of-way along the roadway.
The project is tentatively set for the 2022 state funding cycle.
Wharton Street, aka FM 653, is actually a state rather than a city roadway.
The city will work with the state on moving water and sewer lines to allow this project to move forward.
By El Campo Middle School, another state road – FM 2765 – is set for upgrades. This, Sladek said, will allow the city to move forward with efforts to place a sidewalk there, also state funded.
