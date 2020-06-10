The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented Louise High School graduates from receiving their diplomas in the traditional setting, but it didn’t stop the community from gathering safely to celebrate Friday night.
Friends, family and faculty filtered into Louise ISD’s Hornet stadium before the ceremony began at 8 p.m. Some sat in the bleachers, others opted for camping chairs on the field and all were required to social distance.
The warm evening sun lit the faces of blue-capped graduates marching into the stadium, and the light glinted off of one digital tablet in their midst. Carried by a teacher, the device streamed the video call of a student who opted to attend the ceremony remotely.
Kicking off the event, honor graduates Haylee Blumrick and Kourtney Vitera led the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation prayer, respectively.
Salutatorian Mark Olvera then spoke about his time attending Louise schools and gave the class of 2020 advice for life after high school.
“I’d like to say do not feel guilty because you don’t know what you want to do with your life,” Olvera said. “Don’t worry about the future or even worry in general. Worrying about the future is as effective as trying to solve algebra by chewing bubble gum.”
Louise High School Principal Donna Kutac certified all graduating students had met local and state requirements. Diplomas were then handed to the 38 graduates as they walked on stage one by one.
After everyone received their diplomas, the graduates began the Louise tradition of handing out yellow roses to loved ones in attendance. A slide show of the graduates’ baby pictures followed.
Next, Valedictorian Isabel Lilie stood up to speak. Fighting through tears, Lilie thanked her teachers, friends and family and offered words of encouragement to her peers.
“I’ve come to notice a certain trend among people,” she said. “This trend is the fear of being unremarkable … This fear comes from the misconception that remarkable means the same thing to everyone. To me, remarkable means learning as much as I can about the world around me, so that I may one day get the opportunity to change it for the better.”
Symbolizing the class of 2020’s transition to graduated students, honor grads Baylee Hudspeth and Riley Jones instructed their peers to turn their tassels from the right to left side of their caps. Honor grad Sheyenne Hendrix was the final student to speak, delivering the benediction.
Wrapping up the ceremony, Louise’s school song played over the stadium speakers. Graduates and community members swayed in time, proudly waving their fingers in an ‘L’ shape over their heads.
The ceremony concluded at about 9:15 p.m., and event attendees headed to their cars. Instead of ending the celebration, however, many headed to Business 59 for a mini parade honoring the graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.