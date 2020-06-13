Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Monika Lou Davis, 38, of 609 Fahrenthold in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on Sept. 24, 2019. She allegedly used another person’s credit card without permission.
• Julian Estrada Jr., 39, of 1918 Beadle in Lane City for injury to a child on Feb. 1. He allegedly struck a child on the back.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 51, of 911 Second in El Campo for forgery on Nov. 18, 2019. He allegedly forged a check for $423.06.
Farrow has prior felony convictions for forgery on Dec. 23, 2009 in Victoria County; engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 17, 2010, and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 20, 2019 in Wharton County; and, in Fayette County, theft on May 17, 2014 and burglary of a habitation on May 7, 2014.
• Larasha Renee Felder, 36, of 103 Sinclair in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child on April 4. She allegedly used a rifle to do a woman harm while she had two children with her.
• Elyjah Abdual Ford, 28, of 3869 CR 161 in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 6.
Ford has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on April 17, 2012 and July 12, 2016, both in Wharton County.• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 19, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for assault of a public servant on March 14. She allegedly bit a Wharton County jailer.
• Audrey Marie Gebara, 38, of 501 Ave. I in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on April 23. She allegedly stole store merchandise.
Gebara has one misdemeanor theft conviction and three at the felony as well as felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 25, 2003, engaging in organized criminal activity on July 15, 2010, burglary of a habitation on April 25, 2003, and robbery on Sept. 16, 2005, all in Wharton County.
The grand jury handed down a second indictment against Gebara for two additional counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on Feb. 7 and 18. In both counts, she stands accused of stealing grocery store merchandise.
• Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 18, of 823 Spanish Camp in Wharton for deadly conduct on March 26. He allegedly fired a gun at occupied apartment units.
• Farah Michelle Goodrum, 44, of 11114 Huggins in Houston for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly had Xanax while in the Wharton County Jail.
• Ginger Diane Graham, 50, of 310 University, No. 207, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 26, of 25414 U.S. 59 in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 5. He allegedly had less than a gram each of methamphetamine and Ecstasy.
• Tyrone Foster Heard, 78, of 506 Dunlap in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine.
• Roilan Katorian Jackson, 25, of 110 CR 136 in Wharton for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence on Dec. 4, 2019. He allegedly had marijuana inside the Wharton County Jail and attempted to hide it on his body.
• Robert Abel Johnson, 18, of 1410 Blue Creek in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 13.
• Dustin Lee Konvicka, 39, of 272 Greendale in Wharton for forgery and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 21. He allegedly forged a $1,246.66 check. Then when taken to the county jail, allegedly had methamphetamines. Konvicka has prior felony convictions of burglary of a building on April 20, 2001, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 22, 2005 and aggravated assault on Oct. 15, 2013, all in Wharton County.
• Shaneakqa Mone Kuykendall, 24, of 1022 W. Milam in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Feb. 26. She allegedly tried to destroy a marijuana cigar to hamper a police investigation.
• Detodveus Dewayne Lunford, 33, of 1518 Charlie in El Campo for family violence and burglary of a habitation on March 6. He allegedly choked a woman after breaking into her home.
Lunford has prior felony convictions for assault of a public servant on Aug. 16, 2012 in Wharton County, and burglary of a habitation on April 4, 2016 in Brazoria County.
• Dylan La Tralle Mallete, 22, of 252 Bump in Blessing for possession of marijuana on March 10. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces.
• Bruno Juarez Martinez, 45, of 4423 FM 960 in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Jan. 27.
• Reynaldo Martinez, 34, of 2510 N. Walnut in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
The grand jury handed down a second indictment against Martinez, for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. In that Feb. 22 case, he stands accused of having cocaine inside the county jail.
• Kenneth Ray McClain Jr., 23, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for tampering with evidence on Dec. 29, 2019. He allegedly attempted to destroy marijuana to impair a police investigation.
• Nicholas Anthony Mendoza, 20, of 2004 Broadview Circle in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and forgery on March 15. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and 10 counterfeit $20 bills.
