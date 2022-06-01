Two female El Campo police officers found themselves in an “all-out” fight with a city inmate Wednesday morning, suffering injuries in the melee.
Now, the 28-year-old Missouri City man faces two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer as well as charges of arson and resisting arrest.
ECPD Officer Stephanie Smith suffered a major bite wound on her upper arm and an injured shoulder as a result of the brawl while Lt. Jennifer Mican received minor bites, scratches and bruising.
Syed Hamza Hasan initially came to police attention when they were called to Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25. There, they found what appeared to be a very intoxicated Hasan and, after a struggle, arrested him for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Taken to the 1011 West Loop police headquarters, Hasan was processed without major incident.
“Apparently when he was processed, the arresting officer didn’t locate a cigarette lighter on him before putting him in the cell. Later he was setting wads of toilet paper on fire in his cell,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said Friday.
Mican and Smith rushed to the station’s cell block and tried to get the lighter from a “noncompliant and belligerent” Hasan, according to Urban.
“He eventually became aggressive and an all-out fight ensued,” Urban said. “During the fight, he had Lt. Mican around the neck on two occasions, and was pulling Officer Smith’s hair. He had her body twisted.”
Hasan, a 5’10”, 190-pound man, got out of the holding cell and into a hallway during the skirmish as the two much smaller officers refused to give up, Mican in the hallway and Smith in the cell “trying to get a shot on him to tase him. He started trying to shut the door to the cell and close Smith in the cell,” Urban said, adding “She was able to keep the door from being shut ... (and) tase him.”
Hasan, however, was not downed by the stun gun.
“Dispatch was watching the incident on her monitors ... and notified me they needed assistance,” Urban said, adding he was the only other officer in that station at the time.
“By the time I got in there, they had him on the ground and had him handcuffed in the front of his body. He was still struggling with them however stopped when I got there,” Urban said.
Hasan was charged with the additional crimes, processed and shipped to the Wharton County Jail. The Missouri City man had managed to turn a misdemeanor intoxication charge to the possibility of up to 20 years in prison.
