Welcome!

El Campo Home 2 Suites by Hilton employee Lizzy Rodriguez welcomes a guest to the new hotel on U.S. 59 between Hwy. 71 and Palacios Street.

Wednesday night the vacancy sign lit up for the first time at El Campo’s Home 2 Suites by Hilton. Not long after, the first customer checked in to spend the night.

It took years of planning and 14 months of construction, for Vic and Sunny Desai of AUM Hospitality Inc., to say it was finally time to open the doors.

