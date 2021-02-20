Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• George Martinez Jr., 46, of 113 N. Urbanec in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 13, 2020. He allegedly used a motor vehicle to hit a woman.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for failure to register as a sex offender on Jan. 7. Convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to report his address to law enforcement.
• Casey Lee Molina, 37, of 301 Hoover in Edna for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 29, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine.
Molina has a prior felony conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21, 2007.
• Erica Ann Moreno, 36, of 1430 Prosperity in El Campo for identity theft on June 19, 2018.
• Jose De Jesus Muniz, 22, of 602 Washington in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
• Regina Nunez, 43, of 11722 Chadbrook in Houston for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 6. She allegedly threatened a woman by putting a vehicle in reverse and trying to hit her and then waving “sticks at her in a threatening manner.”
• Fernando Pacheco, 28, of 90 Palo Blanco in Alamo for unlawful use of a criminal instrument, money laundering greater than $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Nov. 10, 2020. He allegedly hid cash related to drug trafficking in a hidden compartment.
• Felix Pena Jr., 38, of 113 Urbanec in East Bernard for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 13, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine and less than a gram of cocaine.
On the same day, Pena stands accused of using a vehicle to strike a woman.
Pena has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana on May 9, 2000 and tampering with evidence on Aug. 20, 2009, both in Wharton County.
• Paublo Pedro Polina, 29, of 514 Sunset in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 4.
Polina has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest on March 14, 2018 in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.