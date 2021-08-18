The Northside Education Center hopes to increase enrollment after a year of withholding classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Program leaders have seen a slow start to signup but expect registration to bounce back in October.
After an early registration attempt failed to garner enough students, the NEC was able to complete a Certified Nursing Assistant Course at the beginning of August. Leeanna Shimek, Northside executive director, believes this is a sign things will pick up for the non-profit organization, located at 707 Fahrenthold Street, El Campo, TX 77437.
“We are hoping for a steady increase,” Shimek said. “We feel that people want to get back to work, and there is definitely a need for CNAs in our area and surrounding areas.”
Northside works with the Wharton County Junior College to provide certification, college credit courses and tutoring services. The pandemic helped show the importance of medical professionals, Shimek said.
“People used to think CNAs were just in nursing homes,” she said. “However, with all of the medical needs with COVID plus the aging of America, CNAs and nurses are more in need now than ever before.”
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services projects the state will continue its trend towards a nursing shortage over the next several years. This shortage has affected hospitals and nursing homes across the country, said Rowena Tabler-Smith, SPJST Nursing & Rehabilitation Community administrator, located at 248 Wisteria Ln, El Campo, TX 77437.
“There is a shortage of nurses all over the United States, including in Texas,” she said. “Although we will hire anyone who is qualified, as a business that runs in El Campo, it is a great thing to employ local residents.”
Northside will continue to help register students seeking certification throughout the year. The next CNA class starts in October, and they will begin their first Pharmacy Tech courses in September, Shimek said.
“We are hoping to increase not only our CNA class, but also our Pharmacy Tech Class,” Shimek said. “Wharton County Junior College is also looking for a Phlebotomy instructor to start back here.”
El Campo has multiple assisted living facilities that rely on CNAs to provide most of the day-to-day care for residents.
“CNAs are one of the most important positions we have,” Tabler-Smith said. “They are hands-on and taking care of patients every day constantly. We would not be able to operate a facility without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.