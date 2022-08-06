Beto’s Bet

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke spoke to area residents on his policies for Texas at the El Campo American Legion Post 251, Wednesday.

Democratic governor nominee Beto O’Rourke addressed local concerns on immigration, gun control, electricity and voting at a town hall meeting Wednesday.

The El Paso democrat addressed a crowd around 200 strong of supporters and critics at the El Campo American Legion Post 251 for about an hour on his “A Drive for Texas” campaign rally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.