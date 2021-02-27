El Campo ISD’s Tuesday night decision to cancel part of the May trustee election is currently being reviewed by county election officials to see whether the choice holds up under state law.
No challengers signed up for ECISD trustee positions 2, 3 and 4, currently held by trustees Dennis Rawlings, David Vallejo and Board President James Russell, respectively. Position 1, currently held by Board Secretary Greg Anderson, was opposed by retired El Campo Middle School teacher Kathy Smith.
At its Tuesday meeting, the school board unanimously voted, with Rawlings and Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik absent, to cancel the May 1 election for the unopposed positions and elect them, since they have been “certified as unopposed,” according to the superintendent’s meeting agenda. The decision did not cancel the election in May for the one opposed trustee position.
State law appears to prevent school districts from canceling part of an election, even when positions are unopposed, if at least one position is opposed.
Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter is currently reviewing the law and communicating with the state about the situation, she told the Leader-News Friday.
ECISD’s superintendent opted not to comment Friday morning.
Filing to be on the May ballot closed on Feb. 12.
Rawlings, position 2, did not file for re-election. Instead, former trustee Rich DuBroc signed up unopposed for the position 2 spot, aiming to return after opting to leave the board in September, 2020.
Trustee David Vallejo will be facing his first election this year. He was appointed and sworn into DuBroc’s vacated position 3 in October. He is up for election to serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which runs through 2022.
Serving since May 2016, Anderson has been a trustee for five years. He graduated from El Campo High School and currently has five children attending ECISD.
“I’m excited because there are individuals in our community who care about our school district (and) who care about our kids,” Anderson told the newspaper Tuesday. “I know Ms. Kathy Smith personally, so … I’m excited for her, and I’m excited for me. It’s just a healthy thing for the community that there are people who are wanting to run and challenge board members.”
Smith is a retired teacher who worked at El Campo Middle School for 27 years. She is a native El Campoan and ECISD alumni whose three children and one grandchild attended ECISD.
“I just want to do some kind of service for El Campo,” Smith told the newspaper Tuesday. “El Campo has been good to me, and I want to give back. I don’t really have any platform or any gripes. I just want to do what’s best for kids.”
The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, with early voting running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19 - 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26 and 27.
Applications to vote by mail must be received by the Wharton County early voting clerk by the end of the business day on April 20.
