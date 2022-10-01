Mail needs numbers or they’ll be returned

Anticipating hundreds of packages a day, the El Campo Post Office will be requiring all P.O. Box holders to list the number when using physical addresses starting now.

Postal workers have been hand-sorting large envelopes and boxes destined for the 1,106 postal boxes inside the El Campo facility, Postmaster Patrcia Cinque told the Leader-News, adding there’s simply not enough workers to continue to do so and deliver parcels in a timely fashion.

