Mail needs numbers or they’ll be returned

Anticipating hundreds of packages a day, the El Campo Post Office will be requiring all P.O. Box holders to list the number when using physical addresses starting now.
Postal workers have been hand-sorting large envelopes and boxes destined for the 1,106 postal boxes inside the El Campo facility, Postmaster Patrcia Cinque told the Leader-News, adding there’s simply not enough workers to continue to do so and deliver parcels in a timely fashion.
“It should be addressed to the P.O. Box. That’s the correct way,” Cinque said.
Many stores online and throughout the nation, however, won’t ship to P.O. boxes, prompting box holders to mark their purchases to a typically unused physical address.
As the packages arrives in El Campo, however, that practice requires staff to look up each potential box holder to link the physical address not used for deliveries with the box in use.
“For example, there are a lot of Garcias here, we don’t know which one without looking it up,” Cinque said.
This is especially a concern as the holiday shopping and gift season kicks into gear.
“Last year was a mess. On a normal day, it’s 105 to 110 packages just to the P.O. boxes, during the holidays it’s 400 to 500,” Cinque said.
Box holders now should list the family/business name on line one; physical address with a hashtag and their P.O box number on line two followed by the town, state and zip code on the third line.
“Any mail or packages without the correct physical address will be returned to sender,” Cinque said. “We are trying to make sure we are able to deliver all holiday packages and mail to customers in El Campo during the upcoming holidays.
Residents have until Oct. 31 to comply.
