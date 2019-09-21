The possibility of satellite bus stops for children in the city limits and discussions over whether Northside Elementary should get a new name are back before El Campo ISD trustees Tuesday night.
Currently only about a third of the district’s 3,600 students qualify to ride a bus to school as a result of budget cuts during the 2011-2012 school year.
Trustees started discussions of setting up satellite stops for some students during the last session. Concerns in doing so, however, include where additional buses and bus drivers would be needed.
Transportation District Director Mark Freeman suggested changing routes instead to fill empty seats on already existing routes and the board asked for recommendations
Trustees are expected to review those proposals Tuesday night.
Spurred on by a citizen petition asking that Northside Elementary be renamed to honor the late Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez of El Campo, a Medal of Honor recipient, the district naming committee is expected to present its recommendations to the board.
Per board policy, the committee can recommend three names which will then be considered for at least 30 days.
The El Campo ISD board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the administration building, 700 W. Norris.
The meeting is open to the public with time for citizen comments.
