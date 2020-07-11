City Arrests
Property
Francisco Rene Hernandez, 17, of 806 N. Washington was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 on warrants for burglary of a vehicle, two counts of burglary of a habitation and a single count of credit or debit card abuse. He stands accused of breaking into a vehicle in the 1300 block of Merchant on May 12, stealing a briefcase and knife; a home near First and August on May 4; and a home in the 500 block of South Washington on May 5. Now listed as an adult, processing on these allegations was handled by juvenile authorities.
City Incidents
Property
A $200 window air-conditioning unit was stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Alvin sometime between June 29 and July 6.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a child hurt in the 800 block of West Fifth between July 2 and 6.
An allegation of harassment was filed in the 2400 block of Hancock Lane. The incident reportedly took place between July 2 and 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Samantha Ray Nash, 28, of 6974 Elusice Pass in San Antonio was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession. Once there, she posted a $4,000 bond and was released Friday, July 3.
Kristle Marie Perez, 33, of 805 Cotton was arrested by 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of public intoxication. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Sara Michelle Cupples, 38, of 1705 Third, No. 11, in Rosenberg was arrested by WCSO at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 for parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.
Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 63, of 266 Lakeview, No. 2, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 on a warrant for unlawful use of a criminal instrument. Processed, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same say.
Property
Veronica Nicole Johnson, 25, of 409 E. Watt was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday, July 6 for criminal trespass, theft and two counts each of no insurance and no valid driver’s license. She posted $1,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Antonio Martinez Jr., 54, of 707 W. Monseratte was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday, July 6 for criminal trespass, theft, no valid driver’s license, driving while license invalid and violating a promise to appear.
Kiley Bart Cobb, 47, of 4530 Arthur Lane in Beaumont was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Dylan Ray Gonzales, 17, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Friday, July 3 for family violence causing injury. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Lazarus Michael Browning, 22, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Saturday, July 4 for family violence causing injury. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released Monday, July 6.
Raymond Longoria Rueda Jr., 37, of 2211 Trey Road in Needville was booked at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, July 5 for family violence.
Domingo Ray Palacios, 27, of 509 Shropshire in El Campo was booked at 11:26 a.m. Monday, July 6 on a warrant for arson and evading arrest.
Brandon Dwayne Stephens, 27, of 803 Roth was booked at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 on a Wharton County warrant for family violence with injury and a Brazoria County warrant for family violence. He posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Thomas Ray Felder, 29, of 9823 Iago in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $4,500 bond and was released the same day.
