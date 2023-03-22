Marijuana and Ecstasy was seized and three people were arrested after deputies responded to a report of shots being fired on a Taiton area roadway Saturday afternoon.
A deputy dispatched to the area of CR 471 and CR 472 in Taiton found a silver Volvo passenger car there around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. “The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. BJ Novak said Tuesday. “A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic bag containing marijuana, along with a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition in the trunk ... several multicolored pills were located near the front passenger door. The pills were later determined to be Ecstasy.”
The driver was 19-year-old Matthew Garcia of El Campo and the front passenger as 20-year-old Ulises Piedra also of El Campo were arrested along with a rear seat passenger who only faces a misdemeanor charge
Garcia was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and shooting from the roadway (disorderly conduct) while Piedra was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony, in addition to the shooting charge.
All three were transported to the Wharton County Jail. “The rear seat passenger was not found to be in possession of any narcotics,” Novak said.
An Austin woman wound up in the Wharton County Jail Friday night after a minor traffic stop in Boling on FM 1301 near the intersection of Guy.
A deputy stopped her 2014 Chevrolet Impala and “while interviewing (the driver), the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Novak said.
A search led to the discovery of 0.68 ounces of marijuana and the driver, 23-year-old Ciara Brown of Austin, was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor possession charge shortly before 10:30 p.m. that night.
A non-registering sex offender was captured in Boling the next night when deputies stopped a bicycle near the intersection of Weed and Texas about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Thirty-seven-year-old Roland Sanchez of Boling was wanted for the felony failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. An additional charge was added with the deputy conducted a routine search of Sanchez’ clothing. “ The deputy located a container in Sanchez’s pants’ pocket which contained a crystal like substance that was later determined to be methamphetamine,” Novak said.
Because the arrest was made within 1,000 feet of the Boling Youth Center (a drug free zone), Sanchez also faces the third degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance in a drug free zone.
He was transported to county jail.
Deputies found a stolen vehicle and netted another marijuana possession after stopping a white Chevrolet pickup on the U. S. 59 Feeder Road near Walmart in Wharton about 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. “The vehicle was confirmed as being stolen from Houston on March 19,” Novak said.
The driver, 25-year-old Juan Torres of Donna, reportedly admitted to deputies that he stole the vehicle and was transporting it to Reynosa, Mexico.
He was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
