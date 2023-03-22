WCSO on patrol

Marijuana and Ecstasy was seized and three people were arrested after deputies responded to a report of shots being fired on a Taiton area roadway Saturday afternoon.

A deputy dispatched to the area of CR 471 and CR 472 in Taiton found a silver Volvo passenger car there around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. “The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. BJ Novak said Tuesday. “A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic bag containing marijuana, along with a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition in the trunk ... several multicolored pills were located near the front passenger door. The pills were later determined to be Ecstasy.”

